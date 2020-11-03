Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Product (NOVASEQ, NEXTSEQ, SEQUEL, NANOPORE), Consumables, Bioinformatics, Services (EXOME, RNA, DENOVO), Technology (ION, SMRT)- Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 216 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is projected to reach USD 24.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.9% .

Browse 121 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 216 Pages

Top Key Players Profiled in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

Illumina Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

BGI Group (China)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Macrogen (South Korea)

Hamilton Company (US)

Lucigen (US)

Intrexon Bioinformatics GmbH (Germany)

Partek Incorporated (US)

DNASTAR Inc. (US)

DNAnexus (US)

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India)

GENEWIZ (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

10x Genomics (US)

Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher (US)

Lexogen GmbH (Austria)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

Zymo Research (US)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK)

Agilent TechnologiesInc. (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

On the basis of technology, the NGS market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. In 2018, the SBS segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS market.

Based on applications, the NGS market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and other applications, which include marine research and research in biofuels, forensics, metagenomic studies, and evolutionary studies. Of all these application segments, diagnostics accounted for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1(30%), Tier 2(32%), and Tier 3(38%)

By Designation: C-level(26%), Director-level(30%), and Others(44%)

By Region: North America(34%), Europe(26%), APAC(23%), and RoW(17%)

Reason to access this report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views. It also analyzes the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the NGS market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

