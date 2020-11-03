$ 30.1 billion Worth “Cell Expansion Market”, Led by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo BCT and Others.

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Cell Expansion Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 354 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global cell expansion market size is estimated to be USD 14.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), MiltenyiBiotec (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), GE Healthcare (US), and Corning, Inc. (US).

“Consumables accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market in 2018”

On the basis of products, the cell expansion market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables are segmented into reagents, media, sera, and disposables. The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems. In 2018, consumables accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion products market owing to the constant requirement for new reagents among end users and rising investments for R&D on cell-based therapies.

“Human cells accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2018”

Based on cell type, the cell expansion market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells. The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs. These cells are used for therapeutic and research purposes. In 2018, the human cells segment accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market majorly due to the increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer.

“North America dominates the cell expansion market”

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion in 2018.The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the government funding for cancer research, increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment theories, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

