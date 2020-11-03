📰 A malformation shows the incredible plasticity of the brain

People born without a corpus callosum no longer have a bridge between the two halves of the brain. UNIGE neuroscientists show how the brain can adapt to this.

Neural fibers in a healthy brain (left) and a brain with agenesis of the corpus callosum (right). In the healthy brain, the two hemispheres are connected by the fibers (A fiber is an elemental formation, plant or animal, of filamentous appearance, which generally occurs in the form of bundles.) From the corpus callosum, shown in red (The color red reacts depending on different definitions depending on the chromatic system used.). These are absent in the brain with agenesis of the corpus callosum. © UNIGE / SIFFREDI



One in 4,000 people is born without a corpus callosum, a brain structure made up of neural fibers that serve (servent is the contraction of the word server and client). To convey (The genus Passer was created by the French zoologist Mathurin Jacques Brisson (1723-) 1806) 1760.) Information from one hemisphere to another. A quarter of them do not suffer from symptoms (a symptom represents one of the subjective manifestations of a disease or pathological process, as expressed by the patient. In general for …) the others have either low IQ or severe cognitive impairment. In a study published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, neuroscientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) founded the public university of the canton of Geneva in Switzerland. It was discovered in 1559 by Jean Calvin under the direction of ….) (UNIGE) that in the absence of neural fibers that serve as a bridge (a bridge is a construction that allows one to pass a depression or an obstacle (watercourse, Communication path, valley, etc.) …) between the hemispheres, the brain reorganizes itself and generates a remarkable number (the concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “grammatical number”). Remarkable connections within each hemisphere. They make more intrahemispheric connections there than in healthy brains, which indicates the involvement of plasticity mechanisms. These would allow the brain to compensate for the losses by re-establishing connections to other regions of the brain using alternative neural pathways (Alternatives (original title: Destiny Three Times) is a novel by Fritz Leiber, published in 1945).

The corpus callosum develops in the uterus (the phenomena in the uterus or in the uterus (Latin literally “in the uterus”) are in biology the phenomena that …) between the 10th and 20th week of pregnancy (La Pregnancy is a special functional condition that is specific to the viviparous woman who carries her young in her womb between …). The genesis of the corpus callosum is a congenital cerebral malformation (a malformation is an innate morphological change of a tissue or organ of the human body or a living being.) This corresponds to the lack of the formation of this cerebral structure, so much so that a baby (onomatopoeia baby denotes the person in infancy. In childcare we tend to differentiate the newborn (the …) from 4000 born without a corpus callosum. In its absence nothing replaces this structure of ten centimeters except for the liquid (the liquid phase is a State of matter. In this form matter is easily deformable but difficult to compress.) Cerebrospinal. Information transmitted from one hemisphere to the other can no longer be provided by the neural projections of the corpus callosum. Their role in a healthy brain is according to the researcher of the medical faculty (medicine (from lat some medicus, “what heals”) science and practice) (art) study l organization of the human body …) by UNIGE Vanessa (the genus Vanessa collects butterflies of the family Nymphalidae. This species has magnificent blue eyes with a touch of gray and migrates to France in the summer for a period of three years …) Siffredi, “to ensure the proper functioning of various cognitive and sensorimotor functions”. Surprisingly, 25% of people affected by this defect have no obvious signs, 50% have average IQ and learning difficulties (learning is the acquisition of know-how, that is, the process of acquiring practices, knowledge, skills, attitudes or …) and the remaining 25% have severe cognitive impairment.

Puzzling fibers

Scientific literature (A scientist is a person who is devoted to the study of a science or sciences and who is dedicated to the study of a subject with scientific rigor and method.) Shows this in Without a corpus callosum bypassing certain fibers that act as a bridge between the hemispheres so-called Probst fibers, the missing brain area and curl in each of the hemispheres. Fallback zones vary greatly from person to person (The Wiktionary is a free, open source dictionary project similar to Wikipedia (both supported by the Wikimedia Foundation).) For others. Their roles and roles are unknown. Functions “, says the neuroscientist. To understand this variability and to study the role of these fibers, scientists from UNIGE, in collaboration with their colleagues from the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of (research)), its Preservation and being …) of Melbourne, examined through images (images initially consist of the production and trading of physical images that represent beings or things. The production used to be either by hand or by cerebral imprint …) MRI the anatomical and functional connections between the cerebral structures of twenty Australian children aged 8 to 17 with corpus callosum genesis.

Save reinforcement

Their approach initially made it possible to observe the physical relationships between the different regions of the brain, i.e. the structural connections. In children with corpus callosum agenesis, the nerve fibers present in each hemisphere are more numerous and of better quality than in healthy brains. In addition, UNIGE scientists have succeeded in determining the correlations between the activity (the term activity can denote a profession) in the various regions of the brain and thus their functional connections. “When two regions are activated together (in set theory, a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the set),” a set that can be understood …), it means that they communicate between them, “says Vanessa Siffredi. Data (In information technology (IT), data is an elementary, often encoded description of a thing, business transaction, event, etc.) showing this functional connectivity intra- and interhemispheric brains without a corpus callosum are comparable to those of healthy brains . “Remarkably, communication (communication concerns both people (intra-psychic, interpersonal, group communication …) and animals (intra- or inter-species communication) or machines (telecommunications, new technologies) …) and …) between the two Hemispheres are preserved. We believe that plasticity mechanisms such as strengthening structural connections within each hemisphere have compensated for the lack of neural fibers between the hemispheres. New connections are being made and signals can be redirected to maintain communication between the two hemispheres, ”the researcher continues.

Predicting Cognitive Impairment

Geneva neuroscientists have also observed a correlation between the increase in intrahemispheric connections and cognitive abilities. This information is very interesting from the clinical point of view, as the genesis is currently demonstrated by ultrasound during pregnancy (pregnancy is the physiological process in which a woman’s living offspring develop in her body from conception to conception so that they are outside of the Mother’s body can survive …) an abortion proposal is often made. “In the near future, we could envision using MRI imaging to predict whether the malformation observed by ultrasound is at risk of being associated with cognitive impairment or not, and thus better inform the future (Futurs is a collection of scientific findings). Fiction by Éditions de l’Aurore.) Parents. ”concludes the researcher.

