📰 Radon accumulation in the volcanic plume of Etna

Radon – a radioactive gas produced by the decay of uranium – was often measured in fumaroles and volcanic soils and could never be measured in primary volcanic gases due to its difficulty in collecting and its short half-life. This is now happening thanks to the work of researchers from Clermont and Italy. Because of the equipment for more than 5 months the summit of Etna a unique device that consists of 70 passive dosimeters allowed them to create the first cartography the emanation of radon around from the crater central volcano Sicilian, the most active in Europe.

Image of Mount Etna captured by the satellite during one of its eruptions.

Image: Nasa (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“Administration nationale de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace”), better known under their …)



In addition to the preferential degassing of radon by the soil in highly hydrothermalized and / or fractured areas, their study shows very strong radon accumulations in the summit areas exposed to the wind (wind is the movement of an atmosphere, mass of gas on the surface of a planet. The strongest winds, which are known to occur …) dominantly and therefore on the gas plume, which is continuously emitted by active craters. This is the first time that the radon content of gases (a gas is a series of atoms or molecules that are very weakly linked and almost independent. In the gaseous state, matter has no shape of its own or the primary volume …) is thus determined, whereby radon activities up to 550 Bq / m3 are highlighted.

In addition to the possible impact on the environment (the environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. With …) and health (health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and does not consist only in the absence of illness or infirmity.) Such levels of radioactivity (La radioactivity, phenomenon discovered in 1896 by Henri Becquerel on uranium and very quickly confirmed by Marie Curie for thorium, …) of course, Knowledge of radon activities in volcanic gases opens the door for future studies in gas geochemistry. The aim: to better understand the superficial magmatic processes before the eruption and the time scales (time is a concept developed by humans to record changes in the world.) Characteristic of degassing. In addition, this study shows in an unprecedented way that the activity (the term activity can denote a profession) of radon in the Etna gas plume is likely to vary depending on the eruption intensity of the volcano. A first step towards using radon measured in the air (air is the gas mixture that makes up the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the drop in air pressure with altitude, it is necessary to pressurize it …) as a signal ( General terms A signal is a simplified and generally coded message. It exists in the form of objects with certain shapes. Light signals have been used since the night of Time for men to communicate …) Precursors of the outbreak?

