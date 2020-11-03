Eye Makeup Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | L’Oréal, Estée Lauder Companies, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Procter & Gamble

According to an influential Eye Makeup Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are L’Oréal, Estée Lauder Companies, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Procter & Gamble, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Chanel, LVMH, Unilever, COLORBAR COSMETICS PVT LTD, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., The Hut.com Ltd., and Alticor Inc.

An introduction of Eye Makeup Market 2020

Global eye makeup market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.91 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.84% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of cosmetic products due to the widespread reach of these products caused by the urbanization and modernization.

Eye makeup can be defined as the products that amplify the beauty and appeal of the individuals using it. They are applied around the eyes for upgradation of aesthetic appeal and appearance of the user and their eyes. These include a number of products such as mascara, eye shadow, eye liner, eye pencil, eye brow, and various other products.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Mascara, Eye Shadow, Eye Liner, Eye Pencil, Eye Brow, Others),

Source (Chemical, Natural, Organic, Halal, Other),

Sales Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Other),

Pricing (Economic, Premium),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing widespread reach of cosmetic products caused by the penetration of social media and other marketing methods is expected to drive the market growth

Increased growth of cosmetic products due to the consciousness of individuals regarding appearance is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects with excessive usage of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of counterfeit products that cause harm side effects is also expected to restrain the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2018, L’Oréal in collaboration with pop star “Camilla Cabello”, launched a Cuban-based makeup collection, with a number of makeup products included in the collection with different shades and styles.

In July 2015, Eyeko launched the waterproof eye makeup products that are produced with the aim to keep the makeup intact even under extreme conditions.

