Diabetic Socks Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | BSN medical, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN, 3M, Syounaa

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are BSN medical, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN, 3M, Syounaa, HangZhou Aidu Trading Co.,Ltd, Soyad Brothers LLC., DJO, LLC; PediFix Inc, Cupron, Thorlo Inc., Reflexa, Ames Walker, Siren, Montac Lifesytle, Roomy Socks, Lifestyle Medical Group LLC., Walgreen Co, HJ Hall Socks, Bridgedale among others.

Global diabetic socks market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare spending are the factors for the growth of this market.

Diabetic socks are specially designed for the diabetic patients so they can control the foot moisture, reduce the risk of foot injury and prevent the slowing of blood circulation. These socks are produced by using different materials such as cotton, nylon, polyester, spandex and others. They are non- elastics and seamless in nature as compared to the normal socks. They are beneficial for the diabetic patients because the circulatory and nervous systems of the patients get damaged due to high blood sugar level and these socks can help them to avoid any foot problems.

By Type (Regular Socks, Smart Socks),

Material Type (Polyester, Cotton, Nylon, Spandex, Lycra, Others),

Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, Modern Trade, Pharmacies, Clinics, Other Healthcare Facilities),

Product (Ankle Length, Mid- Calf, Over the Calf/ Knee High Length), Applications (Men, Women),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of diabetes is the major factor for the growth of this market

Rising health consciousness among younger generation will also accelerate the market growth

Growing demand for non- invasive treatment will also propel the growth of this market

Increasing government initiatives to create awareness on diabetic cure also contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the diabetic socks will restrain the growth of this market

Dearth of awareness among population will also hinder the market growth

Inadequate reimbursement options can hamper the market growth

In May 2018, Siren announced the launch of their smart sock ‘The Siren Diabetic Sock and Foot Monitoring System’ for diabetes patients by using their neurofabric material. This new system has the ability to provide early warning if there is any sign of inflammation or diabetic foot ulcers. The main aim of the launch is to help the patients to provide technology so that they can easily monitor the diabetic foot ulcers

In February 2015, Sigvaris USA announced the launch of their new compression sock which is specially designed for the diabetic patients. Sigvaris Eversoft diabetic socks have FreshGuard technology treatment so that they can prevent odour and prevent moisture and also decrease the risk of infection by reducing the friction against the skin. This launch will help the company to provide better compression therapy to diabetic patients

