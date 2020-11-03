Sessegnon from Hoffenheim racially insulted

Sinsheim (AP) – England football professional Ryan Sessegnon has been racially insulted on social media. His club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim condemned the attacks Tuesday evening on Twitter.

“The #TSG is synonymous with tolerance, integration and respect. We reject all forms of racism, discrimination and exclusion and say #NoToRacism! Said the Bundesliga club.

Sessegnon, 20, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim since early October 2020, was part of the starting lineup for the Bundesliga match against 1. FC Union Berlin (1: 3) on Monday. In an Instagram story, he then wrote of the insults: “The craziest thing is that I’m not even surprised anymore,” he called the statements “disgusting.” Berliners also condemned the attacks on the British. “What the @tsghoffenheim says! Advance against racism! The residents of the capital tweeted.