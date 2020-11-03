European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Growth, Development Strategy, Future Prospects and Forecast to 2027

This report studies the European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market study is in essence, a detailed evaluation of this industry that effectively covers all the aspects related to this vertical like the status of this industry over the projected timeframe and the primary development trends of the market, over the estimated duration.

Major players impacting European liquified gas (LNG) business trends square measure Novatek Europe restricted, INPEX Corporation, PJSC Gazprom, Statoil ASA, British crude oil, Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Chevron Corporation.

The in-depth analysis is also inclusive of important pointers such as the geographical industry layout characteristics as well as the industrial policies. Other factors that this report encompasses are the influence of the current market scenario on myriad investors.

‘European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Size study, by Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Mining & Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027’, available with Market Study Report LLC, European liquified natural gas (LNG) market is expected to register an appreciable growth during 2020-2027.

Surging fuel demand, along with growing usage of natural gas in various industries, such as mining and power generation, is primarily driving the growth of European liquified natural gas (LNG). Demand for natural gas in Europe rose to 465.7 billion cubic meters in 2017 from 449.3 billion cubic meters in 2016, according to Statista.

For those uninitiated, Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) is natural gas cooled to a liquid state at approximately -260-degree Fahrenheit, for storage and shipping purpose. The volume of natural gas in gaseous state is 600 times larger than that in its liquid state. Storage in liquid state allows natural gas to be shipped to areas not reached by pipelines, facilitating market growth.

In 2018, there have been twenty nine LNG terminals in Europe with sales capability of regarding 227 billion cube-shaped meters annually, as per Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). At these terminals, LNG is rehabilitated to its aeriform state and transported to distribution corporations, power plants, and industrial customers by pipeline. Hence, the presence of an amazing variety of LNG terminals is stimulating European liquefied gas (LNG) business outlook.

However, rising environmental cognizance and growing acceptance of renewable energy sources square measure doubtless to hinder liquefied gas (LNG) market remuneration in Europe over the study amount.

Based on application spectrum, the business is divided into mining & industrial, power generation, and transportation fuel. From the regional perspective, European liquified gas (LNG) market is segmental into Italian Republic, Spain, France, Germany, U.K., and remainder of Europe.

