Specialty Fats & Oils Market by Type (Specialty Fats & Specialty Oils), Application (Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery Product, Processed Food, Animal Nutrition, Dairy Product, and Infant Nutrition)-Forecast to 2026

A fresh report titled “Specialty Fats & Oils Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Specialty Fats & Oils Market.

The Global Specialty fats & Oils Market is estimated to be USD 12.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2026.

Top Companies in the Specialty Fats & Oils Market include are Cargill, Incorporated (US),Wilmar International (Singapore),Bunge Limited (US),AAK AB (Sweden),Mehwah International (Singapore,Manildra (Australia),Fuji Oil (Japan),Musim Mas (Singapore),IFFCO (UAE),Bako Wales (UK),Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd (Malaysia),PT Ingredients Partner Indonesia (Indonesia),Tristar Global (Malaysia),Universal modern Industries Co. (Jordan),Pan Oleo (India),Peerless Holdings Pyt Ltd (Australia),Wildoils Pvt ltd (India),Florin AG (Switzerland),Golden Agri Resources Ltd (Singapore).

Specialty oils are oils with special dietary or functional properties and are used in supplements, special culinary applications, and cosmetics. All kinds of specialty oils, such as peanut, sunflower, soybean, rapeseed, and palm, find their applications in special applications such as cosmetics and pharmaceutically produced topical soft gels and liquid orals.

The world is experiencing a steady rise in the demand for confectionaries, especially chocolates. However, according to the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO), there has been a deficit in the demand and supply of cocoa globally. In 2018-2019, the deficit accounted for 52 thousand tonnes, while in 2019-2020, it is estimated to go up to 80 thousand tonnes.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

  • By Value Chain: Supply Side- 57%, Demand Side- 43%
  • By Designation: CXO’s – 29%, Managers- 21%, and Executives – 50%
  • By Region: North America – 34%, Europe – 37%, Asia Pacific –16%, Rest of the World (RoW)* – 13%.

Competitive Landscape of Specialty Fats & Oils Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Market Evaluation Framework

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansions & Investments

5.2 Acquisitions

5.3 New Product Launches

5.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, And Partnerships

6 Covid-19 Specific Company Response

