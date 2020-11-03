Image Recognition in CPG Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions & Services), Application (Inventory Analysis, Product and Shelf Monitoring Analysis & Gauging Emotions)- Forecast to 2025

A fresh report titled “Image Recognition in CPG Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Image Recognition in CPG Market.

The Global Image Recognition in CPG Market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7 % from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Image Recognition in CPG Market include are IBM (US), Google (US), Qualcomm (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Trax (Singapore), Catchoom (Spain), Slyce (US), LTU Tech (France), Imagga (Bulgaria), Vispera(Turkey), Blippar(UK), Ricoh innovations (US), Clarifai(US), Deepomatic (France), Wikitude (Austria), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Toshiba (Japan), Oracle (US).

Services for the image recognition in CPG market include implementation, deployment, product upgrades, maintenance, and consulting. Increase in the adoption of image recognition software has led to the growth of such services, which help CPG companies to increase overall revenue and enhance performance.

This segment includes image sensors integrated with cameras. Hardware is an integral part of image recognition technology in the CPG market. Many companies like IBM and Qualcomm provide their company made sensors which help detect products, shelf life and even trends.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1:23%, Tier 2:27%, and Tier 3:50%

By designation: C-level:48%, Directors:31%, and Others:21%

By region: North America: 26%, Europe: 28%, APAC:30%, MEA:10% and Latin America: 6%

Competitive Landscape of Image Recognition in CPG Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Evaluation Framework

3 Revenue Analysis Of Leading Players

4 Historical Revenue Analysis

5 Ranking Of Key Players In The Image Recognition In Cpg Market, 2020

