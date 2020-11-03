Fuel Cell Powertrain Market by Components (Fuel Cell System, Drive System, Battery System, Hydrogen Storage System, & Others), Vehicle Type (PCs, LCV, Trucks, Buses)- Forecast to 2025

A fresh report titled “Fuel Cell Powertrain Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fuel Cell Powertrain Market.

The Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market size is projected to grow from USD 268 Million in 2020 to USD 3,797 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 70.0%.

Top Companies in the Fuel Cell Powertrain Market include are Ballard Power Systems (Canada),Cummins Inc. (US),Denso Corporation (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),FEV (Germany).

The hydrogen storage system stores hydrogen gas on board until it is required by the fuel cell. As hydrogen is extremely flammable, it needs to be handled safely. Hydrogen storage is one of the key enabling technology for the advancement of hydrogen and fuel cell in applications for stationary power, portable power, and transportation.

The >150 kW power output is used in passenger cars, some buses, LCVs, trucks, and industrial vehicles. This segment is expected to be the largest in the fuel cell powertrain market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the progression of the segment compared to the other two segments in terms of research & development activities, which enabled the application of the >150 kW fuel cell powertrain by OEMs for various vehicle models.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type:Tier I – 45%, Tier II – 23%, and OEMs – 32%

By Designation: Directors – 28%, C Level Executives- 37%, and Others – 35%

By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 28%, Asia Oceania – 25%, and RoW-10%

