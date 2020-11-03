CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market by Gas Type (CNG, RNG, Hydrogen), Material Type (Metal, Carbon, Glass), Tank Type, Application- Forecast to 2025

A fresh report titled “CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market.

The Global CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies in the CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market include are Worthington Industries, Inc. (US),,Luxfer Group (UK),,Hexagon Composites ASA (Norway),,Quantum Fuel Systems LLC. (US),,Everest Kanto Cylinders Ltd. (India),,Praxair Technologies Inc. (US),,Avanco Group (Germany),,Xinyi Beijing Tianhai Industry Co. Ltd. (China),,Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd. (China),,Faber Industrie SpA (Italy).

RNG gas is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025.RNG can be used as a transportation fuel in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG). RNG is qualified advanced biofuel under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Various metals (steel, aluminum, and metal alloys) are used in manufacturing of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks. Steel is used in Type 1, Type 2 & Type 3 cylinders. The metal used in CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks increases the weight of the CNG, RNG, and hydrogen cylinders but at the same time it provides adequate protection to the cylinders.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation – C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 20%, Latin America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%,

Competitive Landscape of CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Innovators

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Revenue Analysis Of Top Players

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 New Product Launch/New Product Development

6.2 Acquisition

6.3 Agreement/Contract

6.4 Expansion

Reason to access this report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.