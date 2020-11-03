Ammunition Market by Application (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenades, Artillery Shells, Mortars), Component, Guidance, Lethality- Forecast to 2025

A fresh report titled “Ammunition Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports.. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ammunition Market.

The Global Ammunition Market size is projected to grow from USD 20.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 24.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2025.

#Key Players-Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), CBC Global Ammunition (Brazil), Olin Corporation (US), Ruag Ammotec (Switzerland), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Nexter KNDS group (France), Elbit Systems (Israel), Nammo AS (Norway), and ST Engineering (Singapore).

Based on caliber, the ammunition market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. The small caliber segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased use of small caliber ammunition by military and homeland security personnel, owing to less lethality of this ammunition.

The aerial bombs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. In recent years, an increasing focus has been observed to upgrade air force inventory across the globe due to multiple reasons such as geopolitical tensions and air force applications. For instance, the US has ongoing F-35 fighter aircraft programs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type:Tier I – 45%, Tier II – 23%, and OEMs – 32%

By Designation: Directors – 28%, C Level Executives- 37%, and Others – 35%

By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 28%, Asia Oceania – 25%, and RoW-10%

