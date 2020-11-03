Three passers-by killed in Islamist attack in Vienna

Vienna (dpa) – Austrian police say at least three passers-by were killed in the terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday evening. There are two men and a woman. In addition, the perpetrator shot by the police comes, said Vienna Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl in the morning.

Police also spoke of at least 15 people, some seriously injured, including a policeman. From the point of view of the authorities, it is still not known whether one or more attackers were involved. They assume an Islamist motive.

According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, the attack was caused by at least one Islamist terrorist. The assassin was a supporter of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, Nehammer said Tuesday morning. He was armed with an assault rifle and also wore a dummy explosive belt. Apparently he wanted to cause panic.

Several objects were searched near the assailant. Several people were arrested, the Interior Ministry said, as Austrian news agency APA reported in the morning.

“We currently cannot rule out that there are other authors,” Nehammer said. The relevant investigations were in full swing. The population has now made thousands of video recordings available to the police for their investigations. The suspect’s home was searched for incriminating material, he said. 1000 officials are in action in Vienna.

The city center of Vienna was temporarily no longer accessible by public transport. Neither buses nor trains headed to destinations in the historic heart of the two million metropolis.

In preparation for the attack, the government holds a special council of ministers at 9 a.m. – by video conference. At 11:30 am, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) addressed the population in a speech.

At noon, Kurz and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) received the Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and the heads of the parliamentary groups of the Federal Chancellery for a meeting. This is followed by a joint laying of a wreath at the crime scene to commemorate the victims. Following more extensive police investigations, citizens were asked to avoid the city center.

The terrorist attack took place hours before the start of the partial lockdown in Austria. All restaurants have been closed in the fight against the corona pandemic since midnight. The first shots were fired Monday evening around 8 p.m. near a synagogue in a nightlife district. According to eyewitnesses, the author fired at random in bars. A man fatally collapsed on a sidewalk. Many passers-by fled in panic. Some raised their hands to show the police that they were unarmed.

“Anyone who attacks one of us attacks all of us,” Nehammer said. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned the attack as a “disgusting terrorist attack”.

According to police, there were six different crime scenes. One of them is right next to the synagogue. Israelitische Kultusgemeinde President Oskar Deutsch wrote on Twitter that it could not be said if this was one of the targets. “What is certain, however, is that the synagogue (…) and the office building at the same address were no longer in operation and closed at the time of the first shots.

Senior politicians around the world were worried. “After another heinous terrorist act in Europe, our prayers are with the Viennese people,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter Monday evening (local time). The United States would stand alongside Austria, France and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists.

His Democratic challenger Joe Biden tweeted that he and his wife Jill were praying for the victims and their families after the horrific terrorist attack in Vienna. “We must all be united against hatred and violence,” he added. In the United States, a new president will be elected on Tuesday.

UN Secretary General António Guterres also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in downtown Vienna. He is following the situation with “extreme concern,” the UN chief said after a statement Tuesday night in New York.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in German on Twitter: “After France, a friendly country is being attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We will not give in to anything. “There had been three attacks in France in recent weeks, investigators each assuming an Islamist origin.