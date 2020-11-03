Windows 10, My Phone has three new functions

Windows 10 cannot ignore mobility. A dialogue with smartphones must be guaranteed. This mission is entrusted to the My Phone application. Is offered natively with the operating system and is enriched with new functions.

You can use My Phone to pair an Android mobile device with a Windows 10 PC. The aim is to facilitate the dialogue between the two devices. For example, access to certain content such as news and the photo gallery will be easier and faster. A recently released update introduced an even more advanced feature that supports running apps. It is clear that it is possible to use Android applications on PC through dedicated windows.

Now my phone goes on. Microsoft is slowly but surely introducing three new features.

Windows 10 and My Phone, three new features

The first is “what’s new”. Its job is to provide a summary of the changes with each update.

In this way Microsoft ensures that the user is informed about the improvements and news.

At the same time, a new option arises. It is now allowed from the PC to clean the photos on the phone. Deleting snapshots is possible. The management of the picture gallery stored on the mobile device is possible with the mouse and keyboard. The whole thing works in a simple way via a classic dialog box asking for confirmation when a photo is deleted.

Finally my phone can start automatically at startup.

These new functions are already available for some PCs. They are used gradually.