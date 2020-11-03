Casein and Derivatives Market Forecast to 2027 – Arla Foods, China Foodpharm Group Co., Danone, Fonterra, Lactalis

Casein is the main protein found in cows’ milk and accounts for 80% of total protein, with high nutritional values. It is responsible for the white, opaque appearance of milk due to its phosphorus and calcium content. They provide functional benefits of structure formation, water binding, emulsification, foaming, viscosity, and heat stability. Besides, casein and its derivatives are used in dietary supplements, confectionaries, food additives, dairy milk products, adhesives, ink, leather finishing, and paints.

Surging adoption of casein & derivatives in the animal feed industry and its use in baked products and cereals are the key factors expected to support this market’s growth. Also, caseins & derivatives are widely used in ice-cream, frozen desserts, confectionaries, infant food, and cheese products, contribute to the development of the global casein & derivatives market. Moreover, growing demand for casein & its derivatives is on the rise – it is used in paint & coatings as a stabilizer and emulsifier in oil paints, in pharmaceutical industries as a tonic and therapeutic agent for the treatment of convalescent and under-nourished patients. These are the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of this market over the forecast period. However, the increasing number of lactose intolerance individuals and high consumption of casein leads to various side effects such as allergies and gastrointestinal diseases are major factors hampering the growth of the global casein & derivatives market over the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Arla Foods

2. China Foodpharm Group Co., Ltd

3. Danone

4. Fonterra

5. Lactalis

6. Nestlé

7. Optimum Nutrition, Inc

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Casein and Derivatives Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Casein and Derivatives Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Casein and Derivatives Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Impact of COVID-19 to the Casein and Derivatives Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Casein and Derivatives market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

