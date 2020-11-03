Compact Telehandlers Market Forecast to 2027 – Bobcat Company, Gehl Compact Equipment (Manitou Group), HAULOTTE GROUP, J C Bamford Excavators, JLG Industries

The compact telehandlers are also known as telescopic handlers; it is the lifting vehicles widely used to lift loads in construction, agriculture, mining and quarrying, forestry, logistics, and other industries. The growing construction activities across the globe are resulting in the rising demand for construction equipment, including telehandlers, which propels the compact telehandler market growth over the forecast period.

The compact telehandlers offer various benefits such as high load capacity, flexibility, versatility, impressive loading height and reach, small stature, etc., which make it more popular among the end-user industries. This factor is likely to propel the demand for the compact telehandlers market. However, limited number of suppliers and cyclic nature of lift trucks may restraint the compact telehandlers market growth. Moreover, growing mining activities across the globe along with the advancements in compact telehandlers, such as introduction of electric compact telehandler is expected to boom the compact telehandlers market growth in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 to the Compact Telehandlers Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Compact Telehandlers market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

