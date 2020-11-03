Midnight Voting: US Election Day Begins in New Hampshire

Dixville Notch (AP) – The first decisions in the US presidential election have been made: Democrat Joe Biden won the vote in the small town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire with 5-0 votes against Donald Trump.

In nearby Millsfield, Republican Trump prevailed with 16 to 5 votes against Biden, as announced here shortly after midnight (local time) on a handwritten board.

The Dixville Notch polling station has opened at midnight on election day since 1960. With less than a dozen registered voters at the ski resort near the Canadian border, voting and counting are quick and easy. The result was already clear shortly after midnight (local time). US TV channels broadcast the vote and the count live. In the 2016 election, Democrat Hillary Clinton won 4-2 over Trump.

The fact that you can vote so early is due to a law in New Hampshire. It allows municipalities with less than 100 inhabitants to open their polling station at midnight, both during the primary and during the presidential election. The idea was to give railway workers the opportunity to vote, to lie to each other’s ears, then to go to work on time. Small town results do not always reflect who ultimately became president.

This tradition also exists at Millsfield and Hart’s Location. At Hart’s location, the midnight vote for this election has been canceled due to the corona pandemic. Results for New Hampshire villages do not always reflect who ultimately became president.

The US election, in which the President of the United States will be elected on Tuesday, will be preceded by an unprecedented campaign. Republican Donald Trump (74) is running for a second and final term. Democrat Joe Biden (77) wants to replace him in the White House. In the pandemic-dominated election campaign, Trump and Biden have warned of devastating consequences if the opposing candidate wins. Both sides said the vote was a fateful election. Even before election day, more than 95 million U.S. citizens voted early by letter or at polling stations open in advance. According to the US Elections Project, this corresponded to about 70% of all voters in 2016.

The election campaign focused on “shifting states” like Pennsylvania, where it is unclear whether the Republican or Democratic candidate will traditionally win. Trump is behind Biden in nationwide polls and in several swing states. However, his re-election is not excluded, especially since the electoral system means that the candidate with the most votes may also lose. Ahead of the election, Trump did not promise whether he would accept the result. Due to the expected number of postal votes, it is not known whether there will be a result on election night.

Besides the president, the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are available for election. The polls give Democrats a good chance of retaining a majority in the House of Representatives and regaining control of the Senate after six years.

The United States covers several time zones. The last polling stations in Alaska are open until 6 a.m. CET on Wednesdays, and in the Aleutian Islands an additional hour until 7 a.m. CET. With the closing of polling stations in the northernmost state, the US election is over.