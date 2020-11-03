Reindl: German Cup “Signs of life in our sport”

Krefeld (dpa) – For almost eight months nothing has happened in German ice hockey because of the crown. Now, of all time, as the number of infections skyrockets and there is another partial lockdown in the country, ice hockey is being played again.

From Thursday, the Deutschland Cup will take place in Krefeld with a lot of effort. The president of the German Ice Hockey Federation, Franz Reindl, speaks in an interview with the German news agency about the importance of the tournament, the corona infection of national coach Toni Söderholm, the general problems of the ice hockey and the 2021 World Cup.

Question: After a long break in the game, the Deutschland Cup is now going through difficult times. How important is the tournament to you?

Answer: It is clearly a sign of life in our sport: we are back. Putting the national teams back in the spotlight is really important. It is about the presence of ice hockey in sport and the media. The times have been and are particularly difficult for the national players and national coach Toni Söderholm – he last looked after the national team at the German Cup a year ago. But you need the competition and we have it now.

Question: Now of all time Söderholm is canceled due to corona infection. How much does it hurt to be absent?

Answer: I am very sorry for Toni, her great disappointment is quite understandable. But he and his coaching staff found a good solution to this extremely complicated situation with Steffen Ziesche, Thomas Popiesch and Ville Peltonen acting as counsel. Of course, the national coach should be there, but the pandemic continues to face us with unexpected obstacles, which is why we will always be able to rise to the challenge.

Question: There are no viewers – how important is the less financial?

Answer: Audience income is completely lost. Or around 300,000 euros missing. But we also have sponsors and television commitments. And being there, showing off the sport of ice hockey, letting the national team come together, just happens. Of course, we have financial damage. But we can sort it out one way or another.

Question: The second division now starts exactly like the top division, after the German Cup the DEL preparatory tournament begins. At the same time, however, the number of infections is skyrocketing – will we have yet another LED season?

Answer: This is a very difficult question. I expect it personally. But it’s more of a hope. I also hope to start with all the teams.

Question: Are you hoping for spectators at some point should the LED start?

Answer: When I look at the numbers, look at other countries, or look at what’s going on in the world, I don’t assume that is the case. But then we just need other concepts and the transition aids shown for professional sport. We need to make the most of it and not give up.

Question: What would a year without an LED season mean?

Answer: The consequences would be particularly dramatic for players and employees, but also for all organizations. Especially for young people, this really worries me in the long run. Many stages can close. Due to the elimination of young and popular sports, amateur ice hockey and so on, operators will miss many periods of occupation and therefore ice hockey income. Without youth ice hockey, however, the gap is huge in the long run. It is a real horror scenario.

Question: If the LED cannot start, how far would German ice hockey retreat?

Answer: We already see the recovery as interrupted. The consequences are only visible when we play against other nations. And like I said, complaining doesn’t help anyone.

Question: The contract with Krefeld for the organization of the Deutschland Cup is about to expire. What is the next year?

Answer: This is the last year of the contract, but we are very happy with Krefeld. Nobody can do anything for this corona tournament. Therefore, as a sort of concession, this is absolutely the first option to return to Krefeld next year. Then you do other things a year later.

Question: Would you still be there as the president of the DEB? Next year a new president of the IIHF World Association is to be elected. You are considered a candidate.

Answer: We are also currently experiencing a horror scenario on an international scale. We have had to cancel a number of tournaments over the past few months and will have to make more cuts at the next IIHF meeting on November 18th. Since the elections are totally late. The elections will not take place until next September.

Question: The World Cup is due to take place in Latvia and Belarus in 2021. In view of protests and allegations of electoral fraud against leader Lukashenko, Latvian politicians are pushing not to play in Minsk. Was the attribution of Belarus a mistake?

Answer: I don’t think so. The IIHF is very democratic. All the representatives of about 80 countries decide on the attribution of the World Cup. Countries and associations applied together. In 2017 there was the decision for Riga and Minsk, which was very closely at the expense of Finland. It was a real fighting vote. It is like that in a democracy. Elsewhere, sometimes only the committees decide. We have a democratic process.

Question: Always: is the World Cup tenable only for political reasons?

Answer: Development is progressing. Preparations are in full swing in Riga. We Germans are playing in Riga. The two associations work extremely well together. There are no difficulties in terms of sport or organization. The corona situation and the political situation are also a fact. The IIHF has formed an external group of experts in various fields such as sport, politics, health and safety. This group of experts will provide us with facts for a decision. In November, at the IIHF meeting, we will make a decision.

Question: If Germany reached the knockout round, they too could play in Minsk. Would you agree with the players who don’t want to play in the World Cup or in Belarus?

Answer: I think the players can assess this very well and will also ask more probing questions: How was the 2014 World Cup in Minsk? Can sport help build bridges? What are the fans saying? Can you then go to China? I would not be afraid of such a discussion, on the contrary, it is really important. I think open dialogue is good.

Question: How are you feeling right now: will there be another World Cup next year because of Corona?

Answer: I hope very much, but I am very concerned about the current developments.

ABOUT THE PERSON: Franz Reindl (65) won bronze as a player with Germany at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck. He went on to become Sporting Director, General Secretary, Interim National Coach, World Cup organizer at DEB and has been President since 2015. Reindl has a good international network, is a member of the Executive Committee of the IIHF World Association and is considered as a potential future president of the IIHF.