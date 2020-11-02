Xiaomi Wear 2.0: updated application with new features and extends support for Mi Band 5

Xiaomi has released an update to its wearable app for the Xiaomi Wear 2.0 version with a number of new features. For now, the novelty is available for Android, but should also be for iOS in the coming weeks.

Among the highlights, the update now features a new avatar that shows your status in real time, in addition to allowing users to start sport independently on the app anytime, anywhere.

Another addition is the direct start of an exercise by the application. You no longer need to connect your device to it. Compatible activities include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor hiking, and outdoor cycling.

Update 2.0 also introduces a new home page with status and important information, such as steps, calories, exercise logs, and sleep. You can now always see the source of the added data, to change the information of various devices.

Extended Mi Band 5 support

Xiaomi Wear 2.0 has introduced a new health page which allows you to review little habits, health plans and classes to help you and track your progress. In addition, the app now automatically reads the exercise heart rate of the Mi Band 5 NFC, when it is paired.

The trend is for functionality to reach more devices. However, to this day, support for other portable models is still in development.

Did you like the new features of version 2.0 of the Xiaomi portable tool? Tell us!