Intel Rocket Lake-S processor, a performance jump of 22% compared to Comet Lake-S

Last week, Intel decided to release some information on its next line of desktop processors, Rocket Lake-S. A chip with 8 physical cores appears in a benchmark. We have a first idea of ​​the performances.

The processor giant will present its 11th generation Core in a few months. These processors are also known as Rocket Lake-S. Deployment is planned for the first quarter of next year. We’re going to find a design called Cypress Cove.

It won’t be a novelty in itself as Cypress Cove is inspired by Ice Lake. As promised, expect a leap in performance with a double-digit CPI gain. Increasing the frequency is therefore not the only way to increase the performance of these new processors.

Rocket Lake-S versus Comet Lake-S, + 22%

It was precisely on this topic that an “unknown” Rocket Lake S reference landed in the Userbenchmark database. The chip is equipped with 8 computing cores. Its frequency is 4.2 GHz. It competes with 10th generation Comet Lake-S processors.

We got a score of 179 on the single core tests; H. A + 18% compared to the current Core i9-10900K with 5.3 GHz (152). Compared to an 8C / 16T Comet Lake-S model like the Core i7-10700K at 5.1 GHz (148 points), the difference is 22%. These first numbers are encouraging, although as always we need to be careful.