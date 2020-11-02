Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market 2019 Will Grow at 8.44% CAGR: Global Key Companies- J.M. HUBER CORPORATION, Clariant, LANXESS, Albemarle Corporation, ICL, Nabaltec AG, BASF SE

Market Insights

Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. CAGR levels for the market with respect to its rise or fall are estimated in this industry report for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. GlobaHalogen-Free Flame Retardant Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Global halogen-free flame retardant is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the concerns of the materials utilized and regulations posted by the authorities.

Major Market Players Covered in The Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the halogen-free flame retardant market are J.M. HUBER CORPORATION, Clariant, LANXESS, Albemarle Corporation, ICL, Nabaltec AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd., Kisuma Chemicals, RTP Company, Amfine Chemical Corporation, Arkema, KPL International Limited, and Axipolymer Incorporation.

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Scope and Segments

By Application Polyolefin Epoxy Resins Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE) Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Rubber Engineering Thermoplastic (ETP) Styrenics Others

By End-Use Industry Electrical & Electronics Building & Construction Transportation Others



Based on regions, the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Halogen-Free Flame Retardant market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant

Chapter 4: Presenting Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

