First Castor transport to Germany in nine years

Nordenham / Biblis (dpa) – The first Castor transport with German nuclear waste from abroad for nine years has arrived in Germany.

A special vessel from Britain, several days overdue, docked in the port of Nordenham on the Weser on Monday morning, police said. From there, the six Castor drums will be transported by train to an intermediate warehouse in Biblis in Hesse. Neither the GNS transport company nor the strongly represented police gave information about the departure of the train.

Nuclear opponents criticize the transport of still radiant matter. They watched over not only Nordenham. Various anti-nuclear groups have also called for rallies along possible routes to Biblis.

Nuclear waste from German nuclear power plants was processed at the UK reprocessing plant at Sellafield. The ship “Pacific Grebe” left a port last Tuesday. During the trip across the North Sea, the freighter was escorted by federal police. In the twelve-mile zone off the coast, the Lower Saxony police have taken over.

At noon on Monday, a crane lifted two of the ship’s round containers onto the cars provided. The reload will not be completed on Monday, but will continue until Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said. In front of the sealed off port area, a handful of nuclear opponents still keep a permanent watch. “The situation is calm,” the spokesperson said.

The company GNS, which provides transport, also said reloading would take until Tuesday. The external radiation of the Castor container is measured again when it is moved. When last measured at Sellafield, the value was a quarter of the allowable limit.

The corona pandemic is affecting both transportation safety and protests. Police Vice President Andres Sagehorn said the Oldenburg Police Department created a comprehensive hygiene concept based on the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute. “The health of everyone involved has the highest priority,” said the chief of operations. This applies equally to citizens exercising their fundamental right to freedom of assembly and to the police on duty.

According to the federal government, Germany must take back its nuclear waste processed abroad because of international obligations – from Sellafield as well as the French plant in La Hague. There are a lot of criticisms about the transportation of dangerous goods. Environmentalists see shortcomings in the Biblis interim storage facility and security gaps in Castor containers. The Society for Interim Storage (BGZ), which is responsible for the storage of highly radioactive nuclear waste, dismisses these concerns.

Federal police have secured all possible routes of the train, a spokesperson said. Helicopters would also be used. “We are responsible for starting rail transport,” he said. More recently, Castoren from La Hague was brought to the temporary warehouse at Gorleben in Lower Saxony in November 2011. The train journey was extended for five days because the tracks were blocked.