Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Share Analysis, Advancement And Disposable Gloves Industry Players: Supermax Corporation Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Semperit AG Holding

Rise in concerns for safety and hygiene, increase in number of end users, and introduction of disposable gloves to developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the Middle East disposable gloves market.

November 2, 2020

The Middle East disposable gloves market was pegged at $355.9 million in 2017 and is expected to garner $615.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and non-powder. The powdered segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly two-thirds of the total market. However, the non-powdered segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the study period.

The Middle East disposable gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The natural rubber gloves segment dominated the market, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the polyethylene segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Increase in concerns for safety and hygiene, rise in a number of end users, and rapid technological advancements have boosted the growth of the Middle East disposable gloves market. However, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves hamper market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of disposable gloves to the developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Key market players analyzed in the Middle East disposable glove market:

  • Supermax Corporation Berhad
  • Top Glove Corporation Berhad
  • Rubberex Corp.
  • Semperit AG Holding
  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  • Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Dynarex Corporation
  • Ansell Limited, and B
  • Braun Melsungen AG


