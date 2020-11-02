Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis with Top Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for $109.83 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $153.32 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, surge in wide availability of advanced therapeutics, and rise in number of research and development activities drive the growth in the market. However, high initial costs related to advanced therapeutics restrain the market growth. On the other hand, strong presence of pipeline drugs and opportunities in emerging economies create new pathways in the industry.

Anti-inflammatory segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on drug-class, the anti-inflammatory segment contributed for more than half of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability, huge number of target population, and access to advanced drugs. The research also analyzes antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others.

Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is divided into drug class, indication, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory, antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others. The anti-inflammatory segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market share. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry

Based on sale channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug store & retail pharmacy, and online store. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing about three-fifths of the total market revenue. However, the online stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference of online channels and benefits such as fewer expenses, and enhanced convenience.

On the basis of indication, the market is bifurcated into rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The rheumatic disease segment held about half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, owing to prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics.

Leading market players

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc.

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

UCB S.A.

Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.

Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025

Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

