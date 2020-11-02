Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Industrial Micro Switches Market Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like Teleflex Incorporated, SunMed, Smiths Group Plc., ResMed Inc., Medtronic Plc., Masimo Corporation

According to the report, the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to garner $38.29 billion by 2023, from $25.21 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in pollution level, and increase in tobacco consumption drive the growth in the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and supportive government policies supplement the market growth. However, risks related to therapeutic and diagnostic devices for neonates and low adoption rate of new technologies restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, increase in demand for therapeutic devices for homecare settings and surge in healthcare expenditures create new opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/342

The anesthesia and respiratory devices market report is segmented into product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the report splits into anesthesia and respiratory devices. According to the report, the respiratory devices segment dominates the market in terms of revenue, owing to increased demand in home care settings, rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, and surge in geriatric population.

Advancements in technology, growth in geriatric population, and increase in tobacco consumption drive the market. In addition, heavy usage of anesthesia and prevalence of invasive surgeries fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, high demand for respiratory therapeutic devices in homecare settings and increase in healthcare expenditure are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. However, high equipment costs, large pool of undiagnosed population, and risks associated with certain respiratory therapeutic devices for neonates hamper the growth of the respiratory care devices market.

Among the component, respiratory device is the dominant segment in the market due to their high demand in homecare settings, increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, and surge in geriatric population.

Among the end users, hospital is the dominant segment, owing to the use of large number of advanced anesthesia and respiratory devices. However, the clinics segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to recent increase in outpatient surgeries.

Leading market players

Teleflex Incorporate

Smiths Group Plc.

SunMed, Medtronic Plc.

ResMed Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Hamilton Medical AG

Invacare Corporation

GE Healthcare

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

North America to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in medications & surgical equipment and rise in adoption of modern anesthetics in this region. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023, owing to surge in incidence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and lung cancer along with increase in geriatric population and increasing inclination toward homecare monitoring. The report also discusses Europe and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/342

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com