Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Air Purifiers are becoming increasingly popular among the personal vehicle owners and transport providers, owing to the continuously rising levels of air pollution and growing inclination towards creating a pleasant environment within the vehicle to enhance the driving/travelling experience. Among the different technologies used, Active Carbon Systems are gaining notable adoption owing to the high efficiency of air purification provided by these systems. Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, and Middle East have enormous opportunities for the players operating in the in-vehicle air purifier market, as the untapped potential customer base is high in these regions

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Product Type, Technology, and Vehicle type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20142022, projects that the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to reach $2,010 million by 2022. Passenger cars are anticipated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead, accounting for approximately 36% share of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market in 2015.

Dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and dust mite feces aresomeofcommon allergens observed to be floating in a vehicle cabin space. Additionally, smoke particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can pose a risk to the drivers or passengers health. Exposure to various components such as VOCs increases the probability of experiencing symptoms of sick building syndrome. Air purifiers are capable of capturing bacterial, virus, and DNA damaging particulates, thereby facilitating a pleasant, healthier and cleaner environment within the vehicle. Demand for clean & toxin-free cabin air and increase in air pollution level worldwide, drive the automotive in-vehicle air purifiers market. However, non-standardized products and less number of automotive air purifiers and dealers majorly restrict the growth. Moreover, development of advance and low cost air purifier system and expansion in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to unfold various opportunities for the key players in the future.

The product segment is further classified into air purifier, air ionizer, and hybrid (a combination of air purifiers & air ionizer). In 2015, air purifier segment accounted for the largest revenue owing to its advantages such as higher compatibility and low cost as compared to others. However, the market of hybrid systems is anticipated to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 – 2022. Moreover, as per the forecasts, hybrid systems would acquire a market share of around 26% in the overall in-vehicle air purifier market by 2022. Air ionizer will experience a notable CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The technology segment is furtherdividedintohighefficiency particulate arrestor (HEPA), active carbon systems, and photo atalytic systems. As of 2015, HEPA generated the largest revenue, among all the technologies, owing to its advantages such as high efficiency rate and wide availability due to a large number of global manufacturers worldwide. However, active carbon systems segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, with a CAGR of around of 10%, owing to the superior benefits of this technology over the other two systems.

By vehicle type, the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to maintain its leadowingtohigher adoption rate of air purifiers in passenger cars and the continuously increasing production and sales of passenger cars, worldwide. This segment accounted for about 80% of the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market size in 2015.

Asia-Pacific held the largest automotive in-vehicle air purifier market share in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth of automotive in-vehicle air purifier industry in the region is driven by increased adoption of European environmental rules and regulation and exponential rise in sales and manufacturing of vehicle fleet in China, Japan, and India. Moreover, laws and regulationsenforcedbygovernment regarding passenger ergonomics and health, supplement the automotive in-vehicle air purifier industry growth in Asia-Pacific.

Key findings of Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market:

In 2015, the passenger cars segment led the global automotive in-vehicle air purifier market, accounting for around 80% of the revenue.

Air purifier segment would lead the market throughout the analysis period

Hybrid system segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2016 – 2022

Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market, with China being the leading market

The key players profiled in the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market report include Kent RO Systems Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Electronics Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, Diamond Air Purifiers, ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Purafil, Inc., and Livpure Private Limited

