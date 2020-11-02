BusinessIndustries
Farm Animal Drugs Market, Key Players- Bayer AG, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Sante Animale, Market Trends, Size, Capital, Dynamics, Production and Sales Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027
Market Overview:
Decisive Markets Insights publishes in an exhaustive report on Worldwide Farm Animal Drugs Market. Keeping in view of the market expansion and ever increasing demand, industry experts expect the market to grow at a computed annual growth rate of X.X% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2027 and it is anticipated to keep its momentum at an increasing pace. From its earlier estimated value of USD XXX.XX billion in 2019, experts analyze the volume of business to expand at a projected value of XXX.XX billion by 2025. The report thus published covers both the value and volume of the market highlighting key geographies in product types and application areas. All influencing factors that drive the market, major challenges and the underlying investment opportunities have been analyzed as well.
The Core Part of the Report
The report extensively examines the role of government agencies and subordinate organisation, which has decisive role in the day to development of the business in the region. Other factors such as the level of technological advancement, environmental conditions, socio-economic growth, demography, and cultural norms are taken for a deep study of the market. The report is based on micro and macro level study of the geography across product type and application areas. Therefore, competition is expected to be generally high, essentially due to the market consolidation and growing demand. The competitive structures have also been studied to provide a better understanding for investment opportunity.
Market Segmentation: Type, Application and Geography
With respect to product type and application areas, by geographies the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).
These geographies have been further sub divided into
- North America covers the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
- Europe covers UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe.
- Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific.
- Rest of the World (RoW) covers South & Central America, Middle East and Africa.
Market by Geography
North America
- U. S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Main Segments and the key players in the market are-
Farm Animal Drugs Breakdown Data by Type
Anti-Infective
Anti-inflammatory
Hormones
Anesthetics
Analgesics
Others
Farm Animal Drugs Breakdown Data by Application
Swine
Poultry
Equine
Ruminants
Livestock
Farm Animal Drugs Breakdown Data by Companies
Bayer AG
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Ceva Sante Animale
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Elanco Animal Health (Sub. Eli Lilly)
Merck Animal Health
Alembic Animal Health
Sequent Scientific
Virbac SA
Vetoquinol SA
Intas Animal Health
Zoetis, Inc.
Hester Biosciences
Norbrook
Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation
Ashish Life Sciences
Ouro Fino Saude Animal (Ourofino)
Zydus Animal Health (Sub. Cadila Healthcare Ltd)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Table of Content
