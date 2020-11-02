Call from Labbadia: “We must not be discouraged”

Berlin (dpa) – Even after Hertha’s fifth consecutive game without a win and Hertha’s weakest start to the Bundesliga in eleven years, coach Bruno Labbadia sees no reason for any heated reactions or fundamental course corrections.

“It’s important to give the team the support and self-confidence again and again,” stressed the experienced head coach of Bundesliga club Berlin in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at their own stadium against the VfL Wolfsburg. Hertha last started a worse season than with just four points in six games in 2009.

“We are aware of the situation and are working every day to make sure that we grow,” Labbadia said of 14 players the club had given up this summer. Hertha is in the process of putting together a whole new team, and everything may not always work out: “We also don’t allow ourselves to be swayed by pressure from any side.” The coach saw the playful performance against Wolfsburg and previously at RB Leipzig (1: 2) as a positive signal. Now the players are being asked to say, “We have to stick to it and not be put off.”

The mixed feelings of the game against Wolfsburg, still undefeated this season, take Labbadia and his staff into the week of preparation for the next game on Saturday at FC Augsburg. “We’re not happy with the number of points because we just have to win the game. We had a very large number of chances to score, ”said Labbadia:“ On the other hand, we did well. If we persist, we will provide even better results. We just need to stay tuned. “