Sports

Call from Labbadia: “We must not be discouraged” |

rej November 2, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – Even after Hertha’s fifth consecutive game without a win and Hertha’s weakest start to the Bundesliga in eleven years, coach Bruno Labbadia sees no reason for any heated reactions or fundamental course corrections.

“It’s important to give the team the support and self-confidence again and again,” stressed the experienced head coach of Bundesliga club Berlin in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at their own stadium against the VfL Wolfsburg. Hertha last started a worse season than with just four points in six games in 2009.

“We are aware of the situation and are working every day to make sure that we grow,” Labbadia said of 14 players the club had given up this summer. Hertha is in the process of putting together a whole new team, and everything may not always work out: “We also don’t allow ourselves to be swayed by pressure from any side.” The coach saw the playful performance against Wolfsburg and previously at RB Leipzig (1: 2) as a positive signal. Now the players are being asked to say, “We have to stick to it and not be put off.”

The mixed feelings of the game against Wolfsburg, still undefeated this season, take Labbadia and his staff into the week of preparation for the next game on Saturday at FC Augsburg. “We’re not happy with the number of points because we just have to win the game. We had a very large number of chances to score, ”said Labbadia:“ On the other hand, we did well. If we persist, we will provide even better results. We just need to stay tuned. “

rej

Related Articles

October 21, 2020
52

Legal Marijuana Market 2020-2027 Sees Promising Growth || Leading Players – Royal CBD, Moon Mother Hemp Company, CBD Oil Europe, King CBD, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, CV Sciences

October 27, 2020
5

Seifert: no early exit before 2022 at DFL | Free press

October 22, 2020
23

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2027 Demand Analysis and Projected Huge Growth by Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica Inc., Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics

October 27, 2020
15

Tissue Engineered – Skin Substitutes Market Report- SWOT analysis, Share, key indicators, Business Opportunities | Integra LifeSciences Corp, LifeNet Health Inc

Close