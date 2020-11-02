Edward Snowden applies for Russian citizenship

Moscow (AP) – US whistleblower Edward Snowden wants to apply for Russian citizenship.

He and his wife Lindsay did not want to risk being separated from their son, so they wanted to acquire dual citizenship in this time of pandemic and border closures, the 37-year-old said on Monday in the short Twitter message. He had previously received a permanent residence permit for Russia.

Snowden also posted a photo of his pregnant wife. According to Snowden’s lawyer Anatoli Kutscherena, the child is expected to be born in December. He automatically receives Russian citizenship.

“Lindsay and I will remain Americans raising their son with the American values ​​we love – including the freedom to speak his mind,” Snowden wrote. He looks forward to the day he can return to the United States “so the whole family can be reunited.” It is not known exactly where Snowden is.

In 2013, Snowden gave reporters documents on the espionage activities of the US interception service NSA and its UK counterpart GCHQ. As he fled via Hong Kong, he said he wanted to travel to Ecuador, but found himself stranded at Moscow airport after the US government canceled his passport. Snowden was granted asylum in Russia.