Massive changes needed to meet climate goals by 2030

Berlin (dpa) – On the road to climate neutrality by 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that far-reaching changes will be needed over the next ten years.

IEA Director Fatih Birol spoke of the unprecedented efforts during a video conference on Monday. The corona crisis could be a “catalyst” for a more climate-friendly restructuring of the energy system.

Birol also called on companies to continue investing in renovations despite the crisis – investments had declined this year. He also referred to public packages to cushion the consequences of the corona crisis and promote future technologies. In the EU’s billion euro program, climate protection plays a major role, but not in the United States.

The International Energy Agency had already presented its “World Energy Outlook” three weeks ago, and explanations in each country will follow in the following weeks. As a result, the consumption of petroleum and coal as well as energy-related CO2 emissions will drop around the world this year. It is only in 2023 that global energy consumption will reach pre-crisis levels, according to Birol.

The EU, but also countries like Japan, have set themselves the goal of becoming “climate neutral” by mid-century. Then all greenhouse gases must be avoided or stored. Along the way, the EU wants to drastically tighten the climate target for 2030, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases.

For CO2 emissions to fall by 40% by 2030, the share of wind and solar electricity would have to increase massively, as would the number of electric cars, according to the Energy Agency.

BDEW energy association chief executive Kerstin Andreae said stronger action is needed around the world to meet climate targets. Further efforts are needed from other major economic powers. “Besides the EU, this also applies in particular to the United States and India.” Andreae also referred to a summer BDEW study, according to which investments of 320 billion euros would be needed for Germany’s energy transition alone by 2030. This could make a considerable contribution to economic growth.

State Secretary for Economic Affairs Andreas Feicht said the World Energy Outlook 2020 rightly points out that smartly designed energy policy measures are now needed – in order to put the world on the path to an ‘energy system. resilient ”capable of achieving climate goals. European and international networking is essential for change.