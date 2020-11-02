Intel formalizes Iris Xe Max and confirms the first laptops with new graphics

In a quiet attempt to expand its operations in the graphics market, Intel this weekend introduced the new Iris Xe Max, based on the Xe-LP microarchitecture. The chip is designed for ultra-thin and light laptops, in addition to powering the new 11th generation Intel Core processors.

The manufacturer justified the arrival of new graphics as “an emerging need for performance for the creation of content on thin and light laptops”, in addition to betting on two capacities: Deep Link technology as part of Intel Adaptix and PCIe Gen 4 support.

According to Intel, Deep Link’s Dynamic Power Share will allow thermal and power resources to be dedicated to the CPU when the GPU is idle. This would translate to up to 20% better processor performance on a sustained task – like final rendering, for example.

The graphics of the Iris Xe Max still promise improved gaming at 1080p resolution in popular games. For gamers, there are two features: Game Sharpness and Instant Game Adjustment. Both are available through the Intel Graphics Command Center. Check out the performance comparison against the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX350:

First compatible laptops

Intel has also announced which will be the first laptops to feature the brand’s new video chip. These are the Acer Swift 3X, ASUS VivoBook Flip TP470, and the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1.

So far, only the first has been revealed, for a price of $ 1,550 (~ R $ 8,900). The other two models are expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Technical specifications

Do you think Intel’s new graphics chip can handle NVIDIA and AMD video cards? Join us!