📰 Deep magma favors the shifting of tectonic plates

A small amount of molten rock beneath the tectonic plates encourages their movement. This is what scientists at the Lyon Geology Laboratory have just brought to light: Earth, planets and the environment (CNRS / ENS de Lyon / University of Claude Bernard (Claude Bernard, born on July 12, 1813 in Saint-Julien (Rhône)) and died on 10. February 1878 in Paris, is a French doctor and physiologist.) Lyon 1). Your new model not only takes into account the speed (we distinguish 🙂 of wave propagation (wave propagation is a field of physics that is interested in the movements of electromagnetic waves in media. We generally distinguish two categories of propagation:) seismic, but also the type and ways in which they are muffled by the environment they pass through. The speed of movement of tectonic plates on the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes a geometric object, sometimes a physical boundary, and is often mistakenly confused with its measurement, its …) is thus direct correlated with the quantity (quantity is a generic term in metrology (number, quantity), a scalar, a vector, a number of objects, or in any other way to denote the value of a collection or group of things.) of magma . This work will be published in Nature on October 21, 2020.

Three-dimensional visualization of the fusion (in physics and metallurgy fusion is the transition of a body from the solid to the liquid state. For a pure body, ie for a constituted substance of all identical molecules partial fusion …) at the base of tectonic plates. The orange isosurfaces show the regions in which between 100 and 300 km depth the amount of molten rock is more than 0.2%. The sphere (In mathematics, and more precisely in Euclidean geometry, a sphere is a surface made up of all the points that are located …) White in the center of the globe represents the core of the earth.

© Stéphanie Durand, Laboratoire de géologie (geology, from ancient Greek γη- (gê-, “earth”) and λογος (logos, “word”, “reason”), is the science that deals with composition, … ) from Lyon: Earth (earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun and the fourth in increasing size and mass. It is the largest and most …), planets and environment (the environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. Given the current environmental challenges …) (CNRS / ENS de Lyon / Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1)



The lithosphere (The lithosphere (literally “stone ball”) is the superficial and rigid part of the material from which tellurium stars are made, including Earth, Mars, Venus, Mercury, etc. It …) which is part of the Earth’s outer layer from the crust and part of the upper mantle. It is divided into rigid plates, known as tectonic or lithospheric, that move on a more ductile layer of the mantle. The asthenosphere (The asthenosphere (from the Greek asthenos without resistance) is the ductile part of the earth’s mantle that is located directly under the mantle’s rigid lithosphere.). The lower viscosity of the asthenosphere allows the tectonic plates to move on the mantle below, but the origin of this low viscosity remains to this day (the day or day is the interval between the ascent of the sunset; this is the period between two nights, in which the sun’s rays …) are unknown.

Seismic tomography uses three-dimensional images of the Earth’s interior based on the analysis of millions of waves (A wave is the propagation of a fault that creates a reversible variation in local physical properties along its path. It transports energy without transporting matter.) Seismic data recorded at seismological stations on the earth’s surface. Since the 1970s, seismologists have analyzed these waves in order to extract essentially a single parameter (a parameter is, in a broader sense, an element of information that must be taken into account in order to make a decision or …): their speed of propagation. This parameter varies with temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life it is related to the sensations of cold and heat that come from …) – more is the environment cold (cold is the opposite feeling of hot, associated with low temperatures). The faster the waves arrive – the composition and possible presence of molten rock in the environment through which the waves pass. Seismologists from the Geological Laboratory of Lyon: Earth, Planets and Environment (CNRS / ENS de Lyon / University of Claude Bernard Lyon 1) studied another parameter, the attenuation (loss of intensity and amplitude of a signal …) of waves simultaneously with the variation of the Wave propagation velocities. This analysis, which provides new information on the temperature of the medium traversed by the waves, provides access to the amount of molten rock in the medium through which they pass.

Their new model made it possible for the first time to map the amount of molten rock at the base of tectonic plates. This work shows that there is a small amount of molten rock (less than 0.7 vol%) in the asthenosphere beneath the oceans (Oceans stylized Ωceans is a French documentary directed by Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud, filming has started did in 2004 and produced in 2009.), not just where expected, i.e. under ocean ridges and some volcanoes like Tahiti (Tahiti is an island in French Polynesia (overseas collectivity) in It is part of the group of Windward Islands and des Archipelago of …), Hawaii (Hawaii or Hawaii (in Hawaiian: Hawai’i; in English: Hawaii) is a United States state in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 3,900 kilometers southwest of San …) or Reunion (Reunion is a French island in the southwest of the Indian Ocean in the archipelago of Mascarenes about 700 kilometers east of Madagascar and 170 …), but also under the whole (theoretically it is a sentence intuitively a collection of objects (the elements of the sentence), “a …) oceanic plates. The low percentage (A percentage is an expression for a portion or a fraction in a whole. A expression like “45%” (read “45 percent”) is actually an abbreviation for the fraction …) of rocks The observed melt is sufficient to reduce the viscosity at the base of the tectonic plates by an order of magnitude or two so that they can “decouple” from the underlying mantle. In addition, Lyon seismologists observed that the amount of molten rock is higher under the faster plates like the Pacific plate, suggesting that the melting of the rocks promotes the movement of the plates and the deformation at their bases. . This work improves our understanding of plate tectonics (plate tectonics (first known as continental drift) is the current model of how the earth works internally. It is the surface expression of …) and how it works.

