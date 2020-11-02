Netflix romantic comedy success

With Halloween on the prowl, it was this nostalgia for old-fashioned romantic comedies that pervaded the era.

Maybe it’s by chance, maybe it’s one of those curious reactions to the strange times we live in. At Halloween time, it’s normal to have an abundance of horror propositions, tailored to the time of year when fears are most welcome.

But 2020 is a year like no other. At a time when the pandemic and the uncertainty alone are enough to put very good people to sleep, perhaps the surprising phenomenon is not so strange.

Created on October 28 on Netflix, “Love with a Date” is the romantic comedy launched by the platform around the weekend of witches and decorated pumpkins. And it was a success, being on top of the trends on Netflix in Portugal.

Interestingly, the film has one of its protagonists Emma Roberts, an actress who has stood out in recent years in the world of terror, with “American Horror Story”. His new comedy partner arrives with the Australian accent of Luke Bracey, more given to action movies.

“Love with a Date” puts the two actors in the role of singles for whom every new party is boring. She (Sloane) is tired of being the only single person in her family and he (Jackson) is tired of being lost between failed relationships and misplaced expectations.

Together, they have one of those shots that we know only works on film and that we immediately imagine how it will unfold. And what is this plan? A “feripar”, the possible free translation of the original film title, “Holidate”. And this is how they decide that, as long as they are single, they will be in a relationship with each new holiday season so as not to face the holiday drama alone. Of course, over time, they will realize that things are getting serious.

There is chemistry between the protagonists.

The production brings that odor of romantic comedy from other times, albeit far from the precision of genre classics like “O Amor Acontece” – whose premise was also, it must be admitted, more complex.

The film was directed by John Whitesell, best known for his television work and comedies in which the humor is a bit more eschatological, like in the films “The Disguised Agent”, in which we had Martin Lawrence with big trucks, disguised as fat mom.

The reviews that have come out of it show some predictability, both in the story and in the jokes. On Rotten Tomatoes, a specialist site that collects reviews from critics, it drops slightly below the 50% approval average.

Still, there is praise for the chemistry between the two actors, a must for the thing to work. And there also seems to be some affection for a premise that takes advantage of the holiday sequence, from Christmas to Easter to St. Patrick’s Day, to change colors and clichés – without losing sight of the end goal in course.

As the person who makes sure not to miss any step of the recipe, you can expect everything that is supposed to be, the pink phase, the moment when things seem to have no solution and the always busy race (which is for romantic comedies like screaming for a horror movie) to show that there is still cause for hope for the couple.

It’s still unclear if Sloane and Jackson’s story ends here but screenwriter Tiffany Paulsen, who even started as an actress on the eighth “Friday the 13th”, has already admitted in interviews that she is ready for another dose. . “I know exactly what the story would look like,” he admitted to “Vanity Fair”.

Netflix will decide if there is more to explore between these characters. What is certain is that, while there is no new movie, this bet on a romantic comedy seems to have gone well. And it’s easy to imagine that this year’s Halloween movie would have been for many couples.