17 iconic works from the Trump years

[La Culture contre Trump 4/4] Until November 3, 2020, Les Inrockuptibles recounts four years of Trumpian fury in the world of culture and ideas. In this episode, we come back to the films, series, songs or even exhibitions inspired by Donald Trump’s mandate.

An old saying is that the worse the political environment, the better the arts respond. This is how some of the finest pages of English rock were written under Thatcher (punk, cold wave, new wave, jangle pop, C86 …), while the years 69-74, under Nixon, were of an extraordinary artistic effervescence (impossible to name everything from protest soul to New Hollywood).

What about Trump? It is difficult to decide between the undeniable artistic excess described earlier in this special report, the politically correct self-explanations of films, works or “thematic books” (can we, again, create a work of art across the Atlantic Ocean)? does not exist? have no “message to pass on”?), the misdeeds of “lifting the culture” … The high standards have, under this Presidency like no other, given the best as the worst in terms of artistic creation. Chronological overview of some emblematic works, in all fields, from the Trump years.

2017-2019: The coming uprising

1) Split & Glass: a schized and controlled society

There are works that manage to capture the zeitgeist without having to formulate it in black and white. The zeitgeist spreads out there simply, of course, in every photogram, in every page, in every note, without fanfare or trumpet. In this regard, Split and Glass by M. Night Shyamalan are two great political films that are not about politics. Two of the most striking and powerful X-rays of Trump’s America we’ve seen in the past four years, with no reference to Trump. Released in February 2017, just after the nomination (so conceived well before the elections, which he could not foresee), Split immediately caught our eye for its topicality: through the story of the kidnapping and sequestration of three young girls by a psychopath Suffering from multiple personality syndrome, the film recounted in subtext the emergence of a new man, of a filthy beast born of an ever-fertile belly.

This muffled anger, generally amazed to bring to power a dangerous demagogue we would not call ourselves fascist, echoed the anger of the “broken” people of Shyamalan. There was the idea of ​​a deep wound resurfacing: first in the form of a mental schize (the 22 personalities living together in Kevin’s brain), then of an overwhelmed monster (the 23rd personality: the beast). This split mind, the various parts of which are under the regulated control of a fat brute linked to a pathological liar, is in a sense America today, where the various psychic blocks are hermetic to each other. .

Glass was released two years later and followed the same gaseous political horizon, this time interested in new surveillance technologies and their possible reversal to make them tools of popular liberation – or populist overflow, that is. all the fascinating ambiguity that Shyamalan failed to resolve. Will everyone’s superhero become a revolutionary leaven or a reactionary dead end? You have two hours twice.

2) Colson Whitehead, “America’s Storyteller”

Impossible to choose between the two. The first, Underground Railroad, opened Trump’s mandate with a hint of hope. The extraordinary history of this clandestine network that made it possible to bring the first liberated people from the South to the North at the end of slavery was the antidote to the elections that allowed us to still believe in the United States. The second, Nickel Boys, expands its exploration of the racist history of the United States through a sordid history: the scandal of the Dozier School for Boys, an institution in the state of Florida that was shut down following allegations of torture and murder unveiled by surviving former boarders. Two Pulitzer Prizes, by the most emblematic novelist of these years 2016-2020, designated as successor to Toni Morrison, summarized in this formula, on the cover, by Time magazine: “The Storyteller of America.”

Underground Railroad and Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead, translated from the English (United States) by Charles Recoursé, (ed. Albin Michel)

3) Get Out, Atlanta, Black Panther: The “Black Renaissance”

