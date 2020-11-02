FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Semiconductor Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-term Dimensions

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the automotive semiconductor market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Automotive Semiconductor Market: Segmentation

The global automotive semiconductor market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1730

Component Microcomponent

Memory device

Logic

Optical & Sensors

Analog IC

Discrete devices Vehicle Type Passenger

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle Application Body

Safety

Telematics and Infotainment

Power train

Chassis Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the automotive semiconductor market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the automotive semiconductor market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to automotive semiconductor and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the automotive semiconductor market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The automotive semiconductor market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end-user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Pricing Analysis

This section includes the pricing analysis of different types of components. This section includes average pricing analysis based on different types of semiconductors provided by vendors.

Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This chapter offers analysis on the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on factors, such as manufacturers spending on automotive semiconductor, and spending analysis on trending applications of automotive semiconductor like telematics & infotainment, safety and powertrain.

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier-wise analysis of companies and market concentration of key players in the automotive semiconductor market, along with their market share analysis.

Chapter 07 – Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value and volume analysis and forecast for the automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical automotive semiconductor market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Along with this, the year-on-year growth trend analysis of the automotive semiconductor market has also been provided in this section.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the automotive semiconductor market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights forecast factors and value chain analysis of the automotive semiconductor market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact on the market have been provided in this section.

Chapter 09 – Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Component

Based on component, the automotive semiconductor market is segmented into Microcomponent, memory device, logic, optical & sensors, analog IC and discrete devices. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 10 – Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Vehicle Type

Based on vehicle type, the automotive semiconductor market is segmented into passenger, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis based on vehicle type.

Chapter 11 – Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

This chapter provides various details about the automotive semiconductor market based on applications, and has been classified into body, safety, telematics and infotainment, power train and chassis. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 12 – Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the automotive semiconductor market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. In this chapter, readers can find the market attractiveness analysis based on regional markets.

Chapter 13 – North America Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America automotive semiconductor market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive semiconductor market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the automotive semiconductor market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Russia, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia and Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the automotive semiconductor market in South Asia and Pacific countries such as India, ASEAN, Oceania, and rest of South Asia and Pacific.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Semiconductor market in the East Asia region by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the automotive semiconductor market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East and Africa region, such as Northern Africa, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – Key and Emerging Countries Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis

This chapter provides analysis on automotive semiconductor market in the key countries considered in the market report.

Request for Report Ask A Question @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1730

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the automotive semiconductor market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, key financials, product portfolio, revenue share by operating segment, and key strategies. Some of the market players featured in the report are Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., ON Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc. and others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the automotive semiconductor market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the automotive semiconductor market.