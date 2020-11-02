Partial lockdown begins: Federal police are checked in Berlin

Germany has been in partial lockdown since Monday – for at least four weeks. The criticism does not stop. In Berlin, the police check compliance with the measures.

Berlin (dpa) – With the start of the partial lockdown, far-reaching restrictions on public life entered into force in Germany on Monday.

Gastronomic, cultural and leisure facilities should remain closed as much as possible. Citizens must adhere to contact restrictions, which are also reminiscent of the early stages of the pandemic in the spring.

Over the next four weeks, catering companies are only allowed to offer or deliver take-out food and drink – this also applies to cafes and kiosks with seating. “You can already see this morning that fewer people are coming,” said a kiosk operator in Essen on Monday morning. In the branch of a bakery chain with a large coffee corner, there was a sign: “Dear guests! From 2.11. until 30.11. our cafe seating area cannot be used. “

It is still unclear how many catering establishments will use the out-of-home option, the managing director of the German Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Dehoga) Berlin, Thomas Lengfelder, said on Monday. The uncertainty among restaurateurs is enormous. Hotels are only allowed to accommodate business travelers. “The situation is catastrophic,” Lengfelder said. “Even before the partial foreclosure, homes were less than ten percent occupied.” The number of facilities that will remain open to business travelers cannot yet be estimated.

Federal police increasingly checked into transfer stations in Berlin and Potsdam on Monday morning. Federal police announced on Twitter that compliance with current regulations for corona protection should be monitored. Berlin’s rush-hour traffic lanes did not appear much more empty than usual in the morning after observing several DPA journalists.

With the partial lockdown, politicians hope to once again bring the growing number of corona infections under control and the increasing strain on the healthcare system.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) called on citizens with full-page ads in daily newspapers to act responsibly and in solidarity. He is aware that the restrictions are a heavy burden for many people, Laschet wrote in an open letter. “That’s why we need one thing above all these days: solidarity.” We must think of the old and the sick, for whom the new corona virus is a deadly threat. The aim of the measures is to protect “the health of the most vulnerable”, to keep nurseries and schools open and to maintain economic life.