📰 The gentle precision of flagella mounting

Building the engine that drives bacteria, the flagella, requires the building of many proteins. The addition of sugar and the presence of a checkpoint are key steps identified by UNIGE scientists.

Electron microscope image of Caulobacter crescentus showing the two daughter cells created during division. Only one of the daughter cells has a flagellum (thread-like structure on the right in the picture) © UNIGE / VIOLLIER



To get the machinery with which bacteria can swim, more than 50 proteins must be put together according to some logic and a precisely defined sequence for the formation of the flagellum, the cellular equivalent of a motor of a boat. In order to function, the flagellum is put together element by element and ends with the helix composite flagellum filament by six different proteins called flagellins. Microbiologists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) demonstrates that the addition of sugar on flagellines is critical to the assembly and functionality of the flagellum. This glycosylation is ensured by the enzyme FlmG, whose role was previously unknown. Starting from this observation available in the journal eLife. The researchers followed up with another discovery published in Developmental Cell. The six flagellins of Caulobacter crescentus, bacteria model of these two studies, contain an intruder who would act as a signal to trigger the final assembly of the flagellum.

The flagellum is the motor of movement for bacteria. Thanks to this, they can swim to find their food or infect their hosts. Similar to an offshore engine (Offshore is an English term that originally referred to offshore activities. Due to its complexity, it can be applied to several areas 🙂 (Complexity is a concept used in philosophy, epistemology (for example by Anthony Wilden or Edgar Morin), in physics, in biology (for example by Henri Atlan), in …) the flagellum consists of a basic structure, a rotor and a propeller. Its production takes place within bacteria in their cytosol. “The assembly of the 50 proteins must be done one at a time and in the correct order,” says Patrick Viollier, researcher (A researcher (researcher) means a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to define clearly the researcher’s job so much …) in the Department of Microbiology (microbiology is a sub-discipline of biology based on the study of microorganisms.) and medicine (medicine (from the Latin medicus, “that heals”)) is the Science and practice (art) studying the organization of …) molecules at UNIGE. The flagellum must then be integrated into the bacterial shell, which, depending on the type of bacteria, contains up to three layers in order to get to the outside. Little is known about the subtlety of flagella assembly and addressing mechanisms.

Sweet surprise

UNIGE microbiologists examine Caulobacter crescentus bacteria. “The latter are very interesting for the study of flagella, as they produce two different daughter cells. One has a flagellum and the other does not. It is an ideal model (In mathematics, an ideal is a structure algebraically defined in a ring. The ideals generalize the study of divisibility for integers is generous. It is …) for the understanding of the mechanisms that are necessary for the assembly of the flagellum “, says Nicolas Kint, co-author of the study. Another special feature, the flagella filament of this bacterium, is an arrangement of six subunits and therefore does not result from the polymerization of a single protein (a protein is a biological macromolecule that is made up of one or more chains of ‘amino acids’ linked by bonds …) as is the case with other bacteria. “When we analyzed these six subunits, we found that they were adorned with sugars, which indicates that a glycosylation step – an enzymatic reaction in which sugar is added to proteins – was taking place. A surprising discovery since this reaction is not very present in the body is bacteria. “, specifies Patrick Viollier.

His research team (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. Von …) was able to demonstrate that the glycosylation of the six flagellins is essential for the formation and development of the functionality of the flagellum. “To demonstrate this, we first identified the gene (a gene is a sequence of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) that specifies the synthesis of a polypeptide chain or a ribonucleic acid (RNA) …) the glycosylation enzyme FlmG. Its absence leads to bacteria without it Flagella. Second (time is a concept that was developed by humans to capture changes in the world.) We genetically modified another type of bacteria, Escherichia coli, to make it one of the six flagellins, the glycosylation enzyme and the sugar-producing enzymes of Caulobacter crescentus is expressed. All of these elements are necessary to obtain a sweet flagellin and thus a functional flagellum, “says Nicolas Kint. .

A versatile black sheep

“The various elements of the flagellum are made in sequence, first the molecules of the base, then those of the rotor and finally the propeller. Scientific literature (A scientist is a person who is devoted to the study of” A science or sciences devoted to the study to a subject area with rigorous and scientific methods.) shows that this sequential process is important. However, we don’t know how the manufacturing sequences are triggered. “The researcher and his team focused on the synthesis of the six flagellins that make up the flagellar filament. Among them, they discovered a black sheep: a flagellin that has only 50% sequence homology with the other five. “This subunit has become a control point (graph) (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used interchangeably with investigation, verification and control.) To coordinate the synthesis of proteins of the filament.” shows Patrick Viollier. Present before the synthesis of the other five subunits, it acts as a negative regulator. As long as it is present in the cytosol, the synthesis of other flagellins is not triggered. Once the elements of the flagellum are composed of the filament, the subunit follows with them exported outside. The synthesis of the last five subunits can then begin. “It is a Sensor (A sensor is a device that converts the state of an observed physical quantity into a usable quantity, for example: an electrical voltage, a level of mercury, a …) of protein synthesis and a component of the flagella filament at the same time. A dual function that is unique in its kind, “enthuses the microbiologist.

This discovery is fundamental (In music, the word fundamental can refer to several senses.) To understand the motility of bacteria and the structure of proteins. “It also provides elements of understanding for the synthesis and assembly of tubulin, an essential element of the cytoskeleton,” concludes Patrick Viollier.

Publication:

This research is published in eLife and Developmental Cell

DOI:

10.7554 / eLife.60488

10.1016 / j.devcel.2020.10.005

Contacts:

– Patrick Viollier – Full Professor – Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine – Medical Faculty, UNIGE

Patrick.Viollier at unige.ch

– Nicolas Kint – Postdoc – Department of Microbiology and Molecular Medicine – Faculty of Medicine, UNIGE

Nicolas.Kint at unige.ch

