Project Explorer: LG files a retractable screen patent to transform its phone into a tablet

The launch of the LG Wing in mid-September brought the first Explorer Project phone to life. In this series, the Korean manufacturer still intends to present other models with designs considered innovative and more daring. One of them may have had its features revealed in a new patent.

The smartphone would be Project B, as was suggested last Friday (30), which could not be launched until 2021. It would be a device with a retractable screen, which would expand on the sides and take the dimensions of a tablet. Check it out below:

The patent is called a “sliding mobile terminal” and was filed by LG Electronics with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in August of last year, with the documentation only being released on September 24 of this year.

As you can see in the pictures created by the LetsGoDigital website, this device is said to have a more compact shape about the size of a normal cell phone. However, it would be possible to “pull” the screen to the left as well as to the right. In this way, the screen area could be enlarged by 100%.

Other settings

The panel in this case would be made of OLED material, while the device case would have a metal construction. With the sides of the display out, the part would take up little space in the case. Thus, there would be enough space to handle all the necessary components.

That would be a huge difference from what LG already proposed in a patent last year, which widened the panel from the middle, which required further internal changes.

The gears that would cause the screen to expand would have a sliding slot type, to prevent it from retracting or coming out too quickly. In addition, the interface would have an automatic adjustment according to the format chosen by the user for the device.

To top it off, there would be a rear camera set consisting of a 64 MP sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide with Hexa Motion image stabilization and a 13 MP tertiary lens – also ultra- large.

So what do you expect from LG’s “Project B” for Explorer Project? Comment with us!