the competition which wants to discover the new talented fadistas of the Country

EDP ​​Tanto Fado: the competition to discover the country’s new talented fado singers

Carminho is the ambassador of this great project. Registration is now open.

During the presentation of the project.

Portugal does not exist without fado – it is part of its culture and traditions. However, due to the novel coronavirus, fado houses have been forced to close their doors and performers to cancel their shows, compromising the cultivation of this musical style reinvented over the years.

Keen to help give new life to this unique feature in our country, EDP created a new competition to find the best Portuguese fado singers who had not yet managed to show their work. Under the slogan “Sound that fado will be sung!”, EDP Tanto Fado was born, where participants will have the opportunity to present themselves in this musical environment. As? The winner of the first edition of the competition will perform on the EDP Fado Café stage in the next edition of NOS Alive and record an album with Sony Music Portugal.

Registration for the competition is open from Thursday, October 29 and can be done on the EDP website until November 26. To do this, simply download a theme in video format. Then, the public will be able to vote for their favorite artists until November 29.

The semi-finalists will be announced on December 2 and it is they who will then have to submit another additional subject for a new vote of the public and the jury of the competition. In the end, eight finalists will perform live in the grand final.

Fado singer Carminho is the EDP Tanto Fado Ambassador and will be part of an exclusive workshop with the finalists. He will also perform in the grand finale of the competition, scheduled for December 20. The winner will be chosen by the jury that day. At NiT, the fado singer explains that she is proud to be able to inspire the turn of fado and to be part of this innovative project.

“Fado needs to really feel, with love and passion. However, having a career and securing our place on the big stages is not easy. Therefore, this contest seemed like a great way to bring light to those who have this love. Because whoever loves fado, sings it anywhere and will never give up ”.

As the official energy of music, EDP’s journey is marked by the support of several initiatives related to this musical style, which has been distinguished as Cultural, Cultural and Intangible Heritage by UNESCO. The brand gives its name to the EDP Fado Café scene of the NOS Alive festival and has joined the Fado Festival in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Peru, Lima, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo on several occasions. EDP ​​Tanto Fado is supported by Everything is New, Sony Music and the Fado Museum.

“The creation of the EDP Tanto Fado competition reinforces the strategy of supporting Portuguese music and culture, two strategic pillars of the EDP brand, and comes at a time when these initiatives are increasingly important for this sector. We want to once again give voice and direction to new national talents, this time in the field of fado ”, explains Teresa Loreto, director of the EDP brand.