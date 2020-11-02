New Zealand: Ardern presents his firm

Wellington (AP) – About two weeks after her clear election victory, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented her new cabinet. Maori Nanaia Mahuta, who is the first woman to hold this post, will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The 50-year-old was previously Minister of Maori Development and Local Government. She is the first woman in the New Zealand parliament to wear a moko kauae – a traditional chin tattoo. Maori and Métis women now have career opportunities in New Zealand that have long been closed to them, Mahuta said. The office is a “huge privilege”.

Ardern’s 20-person cabinet includes eight women, five Maori and three LGBT (gay, bisexual and transgender) women. “This is an incredibly diverse merit firm. I’m proud of it, ”said the 40-year-old. The country now has a new portfolio: Chris Hipkins becomes minister for the fight against Covid-19. With strict measures, New Zealand had already managed to reduce the number of new infections to zero twice.

In the October 17 parliamentary elections, the Labor Party won an absolute majority of 64 of the 120 parliamentary seats in the South Pacific island nation, according to preliminary results. Although she can govern alone, Ardern announced this weekend that she would continue her collaboration with the Greens. The two sides agreed to a cooperation agreement. “We showed in the previous government that we can work well together. On issues of the environment and prosperity, we agree on many points that are good for New Zealand. “This is why she wants to continue to rely on the expertise of the Greens.