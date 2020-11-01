Positive corona test at DEB trainer Söderholm

Krefeld (dpa) – National ice hockey coach Toni Söderholm has tested positive for the corona virus.

The national team will therefore have to do without the 42-year-old Finn at next week’s German Cup in Krefeld (November 5-8). This was announced by the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB). In Krefeld, the DEB selection will be supervised by U18 national coach Steffen Ziesche and Bremerhaven Fischtown Pinguins head coach Thomas Popiesch.

National defender Moritz Seider also had to cancel his participation. The 19-year-old currently active in Rögle BK cannot leave Sweden due to the pandemic situation in that country.