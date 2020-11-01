Surface Pro 8 prototype appears on eBay with few design changes

Microsoft hasn’t even made Surface Pro 8 official, but it looks like the machine is already ready and even a prototype has been offered for sale on eBay.

The model is a Surface Pro 8 with an 11th generation Intel Core processor (Core i7-1165G7), 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD, showing a design extremely similar to that already adopted in Surface Pro 7.

Apparently, the Redmond giant is only saving the redesign for next year, which should end up disappointing many fans of the range who were expecting to see something like the Surface Pro X.

In the list, we can see a message that in the free translation says something like:

Yes, you read correctly. On sale is an engineered model of the Surface Pro 8, it has the ES version of the 11th gen i7-1165G7 processor, 32GB of 4267MHz RAM (the Pro 7 was 16GB max) and 1TB of Samsung SSD. Working fine, but not released yet, take a backup of the drivers before restoring them as you won’t find them online. Comes with a blue Type cover.

The prototype is auctioned off with bids starting at US $ 1,300 (~ R $ 7,467) and is only available for in-person delivery in Seattle (US).

This isn’t the first time that prototypes of unreleased Microsoft products have appeared for sale on eBay, and it may not be the last.