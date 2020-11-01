Police crack down on demonstrators in Belarus

Once again the opposition in Belarus is taking to the streets against leader Lukashenko. He had again threatened protesters – and opened heavy equipment.

Minsk (dpa) – Despite the new threat of violence, thousands of people are protesting against long-time President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. They aired in the center of the capital Minsk on Sunday, as photos and videos on the Telegram news channel showed.

Shortly after the start, the security forces fired warning shots. It was also reported that burst and noise grenades had been used again. Men in uniform with assault rifles could be seen in the streets.

The independent news portal tut.by wrote that there had been brutal arrests during the protests on the twelfth consecutive Sunday. The Wesna Human Rights Center spoke in the afternoon about more than 20 people arrested. Journalists were among them. There are no independent figures for the event.

In view of the increasing violence among the men in uniform, the democracy movement called for a “March against terrorism”. On Friday, Lukashenko did not threaten the demonstrators again: “That’s enough. We will not back down. “He warned early on that the red lines should not be crossed.

In Minsk, security forces cordoned off several central locations. Several metro stations were closed so people could not get to the protests so easily. In addition, mobile internet did not always work. Authorities want to prevent protesters from meeting via telegrams and videos of arrests from being quickly broadcast.

There have been regular protests in Belarus since the presidential election on August 9. The country is going through a serious domestic political crisis. After 26 years in power, Lukashenko was again declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote. However, the opposition sees civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the real winner. She fled to Lithuania in exile from the EU.