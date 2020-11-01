Compromise of candidates: CDU head to be elected in January

Berlin (dpa) – A little peace for the CDU – but how long? The three Christian Democratic presidential candidates agreed to clarify the question of leadership at a party conference in mid-January.

In fact, the new CDU leader should have been elected in early December. Due to the Corona crisis, the Federal Council canceled the meeting of 1001 delegates – much to the chagrin of candidate Friedrich Merz, who saw himself at a disadvantage.

On Saturday evening, CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak was able to announce the news on Twitter: after “intensive consultation”, the former leader of the parliamentary group and his two competitors, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen have agreed to ask the federal executive committee to hold the party conference scheduled for mid-January.

Ziemiak spoke of a “strong signal of cohesion in our party”. All three candidates also expressed satisfaction – although it is not clear whether the corona pandemic will even allow such a meeting in January. But it looks like party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s successor is definitely set to be elected in mid-January – even if the number of infections remains high. January 16 would be possible.

If a central or decentralized party convention is not possible, candidates are for an online party convention with digital voting, Ziemiak wrote. The result could then be confirmed by a final single written vote. The CDU Federal Council wants to vote on the details on December 14. Still-boss Kramp-Karrenbauer doesn’t seem to have any fundamental objections – at least Ziemiak wrote that he had spoken to him before.

It is currently not legally possible to completely fill party offices through online elections. That could change if parliamentary groups find a common path. Kramp-Karrenbauer told “Spiegel”: “Everyone is affected. This is why I appeal to everyone: let’s do this together. “The SPD, the FDP, the Greens and the Left have almost already signaled their preparedness.

In view of an online party conference and postal ballot, the CDU fears it may take time due to a possible run-off of the elections and the postal service – as election campaigns ahead of the national elections of the Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate from March 14 are already underway. are considered mood tests before the federal election in late September.

In the run-up to these elections, too, there was great pressure not to let the dispute escalate further. Merz, Laschet and Röttgen came to an agreement according to DPA information during several switching conferences on Friday and Saturday. In doing so, they saved the party from yet another ordeal in the power struggle for Kramp-Karrenbauer’s successor. The election of the party president is also seen as decisive for the choice of a candidate for chancellor. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) no longer wants to run.

Above all, Merz himself had complained sharply after the report that part of the “party establishment” wanted to prevent him from doing so. He has “very clear and unequivocal indications that Armin Laschet has issued the motto: he needs more time to improve his performance”. Kramp-Karrenbauer had rejected Merz’s theses and warned against conspiracy theories.

In an email to supporters on Friday, Merz wrote that he had received a lot of approval in the party, but also criticism for his initiative. “I’m happy with the approval, I take the review very seriously.” He said: “I am in no way dogmatically attached to a specific date and naturally ready to make reasonable compromises at any time.” The CDU saw it as an effort to take the lead in the argument that had arisen with great severity.

The three candidates also commented on Twitter on Saturday evening. “The most important thing for us these days is to get the country through the corona pandemic,” Laschet wrote. It was therefore decided to postpone the party congress. “But we need clarity for the New Year. This is what our joint proposal is for. “

Merz wrote: “This is a good compromise that we agreed on today”. Röttgen also spoke of a “good solution”. “We need to quickly clarify our leadership issue so that we can focus on the next election campaigns with renewed strength.”