WhatsApp: self-destructing messages will disappear after seven days

Since last year we have seen that a very interesting feature is tested internally on WhatsApp – we are talking about the possibility of sending self-destructing messages, which disappear after a while after being sent.

As usual, WABetaInfo has provided more details on the upcoming feature which, apparently, will be available not only for Android and iOS, but also for the desktop and web version of Messenger, and even in the app for KaiOS.

Apparently, after activating the feature (called disappearance messages in English), messages sent in an individual or group chat will disappear after seven days – in the case of the group, the administrator will have to activate the feature.





During the first interaction, it was possible to set the number of days the message will appear, however, it seems WhatsApp has found it best to limit the option to just seven days.

Photos or files uploaded in this setup should also disappear after a week, unless the auto-save media to gallery option is enabled, of course.

Once the novelty is distributed to everyone, it will be possible to activate or deactivate it by touching the contact and selecting the specific option.

According to the official FAQ, part of the message may still be visible in the notification even after it disappears.

Additionally, when you reply to them in a conversation, some of the original text will be displayed in the reply, even after seven days. The same happens when self-destructing messages are forwarded to a discussion or group that does not have the active feature.

In the case of a backup, if the user runs it while the message is visible, it will be included. However, when restoring, if the 7 days have passed, it will not be displayed.