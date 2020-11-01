Klopp sets record with Liverpool

Champions Liverpool equalized a 40-year club record by beating West Ham United. A former native of Stuttgart is convincing. Chelsea FC are also slowly getting on the right track. After Manchester City’s victory, Pep Guardiola dispels rumors.

Liverpool (AP) – After setting the decades-old record, Jürgen Klopp grabbed his stopgap Nathaniel Phillips for a heartfelt hug.

“He kept it very easy in the game, which was extremely important to us,” said the German manager of Liverpool FC after the 2-1 win over West Ham United, in which former Bundesliga professional Phillips shone unexpectedly. . The 23-year-old has only played because England Football League defender Virgil van Dijk is injured and his representative Fabinho is also out at the moment.

“He’s a great guy, a smart guy,” Klopp said enthusiastically of the professional who was loaned to second division club VfB Stuttgart last season. “The boys supported him well and he supported the boys.” Phillips himself has said he dreamed of making his Premier League debut as a child. In the end, Liverpool’s 63rd straight home game in a row went undefeated – the Reds were last successful between 1978 and 1980 under coach legend Bob Paisley.

Mohamed Salah (42nd minute) scored the goals from a penalty and, like last week, against the new Sheffield recruit Diogo Jota (85th). Pablo Fornals (10th) initially put the Hammers in the lead.

At Chelsea FC, coach Frank Lampard and his German stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz want to shape a successful new era. After the last two draws in the league, Burnley won 3-0 (1-0). After goals from Hakim Ziyech (26th) and Kurt Zouma (63rd), Werner (70th) reached the final score. Lampard had actually wanted to spare the former Leipzig, but Christian Pulisic injured himself while warming up. Lampard said he was happy with the Jobs victory: “It’s like a good step forward.”

Manchester City are slow to resume this season. At Sheffield United, Pep Guardiola’s team struggled to make a 1-0 (1-0) thanks to Kyle Walker (28th). Guardiola has dismissed speculation about a return to FC Barcelona after his contract ends next summer. “My coaching career at Barcelona is over,” he said. “I am incredibly happy here and delighted to be in Manchester. I hope to do a good job this season to stay longer. “