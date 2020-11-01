New arrests after a knife attack in Nice

The investigation into the Islamist attack on a church in Nice, in the south of France, has resulted in further arrests. At the same time, the Attorney General warns against the underestimation of the terrorist threat in Germany.

Nice (AP) – After the knife attack in Nice with three dead, French police arrested two more people. They would be men aged 25 to 63, said the French press agency AFP with reference to the judicial circles.

Since the attack on Thursday’s church, six people have been taken into custody in addition to the assailant.

In the attack, which was classified as an Islamist terrorist attack, a 21-year-old Tunisian fatally injured the sacristan and two women in the Notre-Dame church in the center of the southern French city. On the occasion of All Saints’ Day mass, the three victims of the knife attack were commemorated Sunday in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Le Voeu church in Nice, the agency also reported.

According to the mayor of the city, Christian Estrosi, 120 police officers and 60 other soldiers were mobilized to guard the churches of Nice.

For France, it was the third attack with a suspected Islamist background in just two months. At the end of September, two people were injured in a knife attack near the Paris offices of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. In mid-October, teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old assailant.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Peter Frank has warned of underestimating Islamist terrorism in Germany. “The threat posed by Islamist-motivated terrorism is and will remain great. I caution against believing that Islamist terrorism is on the decline just because there have been no complex attacks in Germany this year, ”Frank told Welt am Sonntag.

“In the spring, suspected members of an ISIS terrorist cell were arrested in North Rhine-Westphalia. The suspects, all from Tajikistan, are said to have planned to carry out attacks in Germany, ”Frank said. “Germany and Western Europe are still in the sights of radical Islamists.”

However, Frank sees the greatest danger in Germany in the field of right-wing terrorists. When asked if, like Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU), he saw the greatest threat to homeland security from there, Frank said: “I see it the same way. . The number of investigative procedures we carry out in the field of right-wing terrorism has steadily increased in recent years. I watch with great concern how our free democratic basic order is being attacked by extremists of all ideologies. “