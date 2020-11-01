Galaxy Z Fold 2 Aston Martin: limited edition will only be available in China

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 won its first Special Edition in collaboration with the Thom Browne brand, but since many tech fans are unfamiliar with the fashion world, it ended up being beaten.

The good news is that Samsung is preparing a new limited edition for its foldable, this time made in collaboration with automaker Aston Martin. Images of the upcoming model have already been posted to Twitter by the Ice Universe leaker, as we can see below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 × Aston Martin

＊ Only in China pic.twitter.com/GLieswtMYh

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2020

It is possible to see in the images above that the model, which will be sold exclusively in China, will come in a large gray box with the logo on the top, also including the Galaxy Watch 3 and apparently leaving out the Galaxy Buds Live. .

At the bottom we can see the logo of T-mall, a well-known Chinese retailer, which indicates one of the marketing channels for serving importers who want to get their hands on the product.

The design of the product does not seem to bring any detail that differentiates it from the Mystic Black variant. The box also includes an Aston Martin leather case and blue polo shirt, black cap and black Galaxy Watch3. Until then, we have no information on possible prices.