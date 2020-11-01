SPD parliamentary group wants a clear legal framework for corona measures

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD parliamentary group wants to revise the legal basis for anti-corona measures by federal and state governments. “The Bundestag can and must specify these safeguards in the infection protection law in a more differentiated way than has been the case so far,” says a position paper made available to the German press agency.

The new regulations are necessary to avoid a “patchwork of regulations in federal states” and to allow effective control of the pandemic. The document is due to be adopted by the parliamentary group on Tuesday.

SPD parliamentary group legal policy spokesperson Johannes Fechner told dpa that vague reform of the infection protection law, on which many conditions are currently based, should not be discussed only after the fall 2021 federal election. “We don’t have time. It is urgent. “Fechner warned:” Otherwise we run the very great risk that the worst case scenario will happen and all sane corona measures will be overturned by the courts due to a lack of legal basis. “

Fechner referred to a decision by the Bavarian Administrative Court on Thursday. In an urgent decision, the court refused to suspend curfew regulations in Bavaria for the time being. At the same time, the judges doubted whether the Law on Protection against Infections, in its current form, justifies such deep and lasting infringements of fundamental rights. The judges stressed in their ruling that they assumed the legal basis would soon be revised.

Fechner has said he hopes for a Bundestag pass in November. There should be discussions with the Union parliamentary group next week. The SPD wants to make federal and state governments more precise, “what protective measures can be taken under what conditions and where borders are reached”. There must be clear criteria for interfering with fundamental rights such as restrictions on freedom of movement, assembly bans, contact and distance requirements, registration of contact details or wearing of protective clothing.

The SPD parliamentary group wants to regulate cross-border requirements, for example when entering or traveling to Germany, by means of federal statutory orders that require the approval of the Bundestag. “Federal and state governments should have to provide legal orders with a reason so that local authorities, courts and, most importantly, the general public can simply recognize the purpose of the order,” the newspaper said. In addition, the federal and state governments are only allowed to take corona protection measures for a limited period of time. The Bundestag should give its consent to any major interference by the federal government in the fundamental rights of citizens.

The federal government is also expected to report regularly on the “effectiveness and necessity” of such orders, the draft says. Finally, the Bundestag should consider how it can “organize itself in such a way that the effects of the corona pandemic can be continuously assessed and subsequent steps can be coordinated with the Federal Government and the Federal Council”. This should also be possible outside of session weeks.

More recently, calls for greater participation by the Bundestag and state parliaments in resolutions to fight the pandemic have multiplied. The leader of the FDP parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann, demanded on Sunday: “The measures against Corona must immediately be put on a constitutional and therefore parliamentary basis”.

Whether the federal government decides on the designation of foreign risk areas or on travel rules, a large part of the conditions that determine daily life are based on meetings between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of state government .